Altona Energy Plc - Issue of Equity

13 January 2021

ALTONA ENERGY PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

ISSUE OF EQUITY

Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company with a focus on Rare Earth Elements ("REE") mining projects in Africa, announces it has issued a further 642,023 new ordinary shares ("Placing Shares") at a price of 6.5 pence per share, in relation to the Placing it completed in December 2020.

The Company has now raised, including the funds received in December, a total of £138,461 before expenses, through the placing of 2,130,178 new ordinary shares.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Following this issue of 642,023 Placing Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares, the Company's enlarged share capital and total voting rights in the Company will comprise 5,303,463. The Company has no shares held in Treasury. This figure of 5,303,463 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The new Placing Shares will be admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") on 14 January 2021.

For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.com or contact:

Altona Energy Plc

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Martin Wood, Non-Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7880 787 080

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser )

Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels +44 (0) 20 3772 0021

Company Information

Altona is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, rapid development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals in Africa.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to Aquis Stock Exchange (previously NEX) on 1 February 2019. A copy of its Admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the Aquis Rules for Issuers, from 1 February 2019.