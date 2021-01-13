India's PV capacity additions fell 38% year on year in the first eight months of fiscal 2020-21 (to the end of November), as pandemic-driven disruptions constrained new project development.From pv magazine India India added 7 GW of renewables capacity in the first eight months of fiscal 2020-21 (to the end of November). Installations are down 38% year on year from the 11.4 GW installed in the same period last year, according to a new report by Care Ratings. Solar power accounted for 5.2 GW of the new capacity additions, or 75% of the total. That took India's cumulative installed PV capacity ...

