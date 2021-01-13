Eolus Vind AB: Eolus signs PPA with a major global energy company for three wind farms in Sweden

Hässleholm, Sweden, January 13th, 2021

Eolus has signed individual PPAs with a major global energy company for three wind power projects in Sweden that will be commissioned in the autumn of 2023 that total 68 MW. The wind farms have been sold to Commerz Real in an agreement that was made public on September 29th, 2020.

The overall agreement with the major global energy company covers 100 % of the produced electricity volume in the wind farms Boarp (24 MW), Dållebo (26 MW) and Rosenskog (18 MW) in Southern Sweden. In total the wind farms will comprise 7 Siemens Gamesa SG 5.8-170 wind turbines and 4 Siemens Gamesa SG 5.8-155 wind turbines delivered in different power ratings.

-This is the first PPA that Eolus has signed with thismajor global energy company and we are pleased to be involved in providing renewable energy from onshore wind power in Sweden says Eolus CEO Per Witalisson.

-The agreement highlights how attractive wind power is on the energy market and once again shows that Eolus can tailor agreements with different stakeholders successfully says Eolus COO Marcus Landelin.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15

Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 653 wind turbines with a capacity of nearly 1 370 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 300 MW of asset management services of which some 905 MW is in operation.



Eolus Vind AB has about 30 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com



