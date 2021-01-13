Past award winners include Ericsson, Google, and IBM

Sitetracker selected to win Scale-Up of the year for helping to drive operations and business changes at Vodafone through the Sitetracker platform

Sitetracker's partnership with Vodafone has helped them achieve operational excellence.

Sitetracker, the global standard for managing high-volume projects for critical infrastructure owners and operators such as Vodafone, Ericsson, and British Telecom, is proud to announce they received the Scale-Up of the Year (2020) crown by Vodafone at their supplier awards.

Hosted virtually for the first time, the Vodafone Suppliers Awards are annually held in Luxembourg. With categories including Supplier of the Year, Sustainable Supply Chain, and Health and Safety, this is the first year Vodafone has recognized Scale-Ups in their own category.

"It is an honor to have Vodafone recognize us alongside industry giants like Nokia, Accenture, and Cisco," said David George, SVP of International at Sitetracker. "It is a testament to the partnership we have forged and the determination of both our teams who strive for success, day in and day out."

Before Sitetracker, businesses involved in telecom infrastructure deployment and maintenance relied on disparate point solutions, inhouse tools, or antiquated industry incumbents. Now, with Sitetracker's next-generation platform, re-work, delayed closeouts, and shrinking margins are a thing of the past. From mobile to fixed, tower use cases and more, Sitetracker ensures seamless interactions between the broader ecosystem of vendors and contractors. With unmatched flexibility and scale, Sitetracker enables companies like Vodafone to take advantage of the latest advancements in AI and Predictive Analytics to speed up core operational workflows.

"Thank you to team Vodafone for honoring us with this coveted award," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO at Sitetracker. "Over the past 2 years, we have worked with multiple Vodafone groups to help them realize their ambitions to find operational excellence. This award is clear recognition of the progress we have made and the foundation we have built together."

Sitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to optimize how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy industries such as Vodafone, Fortis, Alphabet, British Telecom, and Ericsson rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $23 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

Vodafone is a leading technology communications company keeping society connected and building a digital future for everyone. Vodafone is focused on two scaled and differentiated regional platforms in Europe and Africa. We operate mobile and fixed networks in 22 countries and partner with mobile networks in 48 more. As at 30 June 2020 we had over 300m mobile customers, more than 27m fixed broadband customers and over 22m TV customers. We connect for a better future. We are optimistic about how technology and connectivity can enhance the future and improve people's lives. Through our business, we aim to build a digital society that enhances socio-economic progress, embraces everyone and does not come at the cost of our planet. That is why we have committed to improve one billion lives and halve our environmental impact by 2025. For more information, please visit: www.vodafone.com

