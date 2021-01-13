The House Magazine Announces New Editor

Parliament's magazine will also be appointing an independent advisory board of MPs and Peers

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The House magazine is announcing some exciting changes as it looks to grow beyond its role as Parliament's print magazine including the upcoming launch of a series of initiatives across its print, online, podcast, video, polling, and events divisions.

The editorial team has expanded with the recent appointment of Alan White as editor-in-chief and Rosa Prince will be joining next month in the role of editor. Rosa has most recently been a commentator on politics in the UK and US, having worked in the Lobby for more than ten years, reporting for the Daily Mirror and Daily Telegraph. She is also the author of books on Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn.

Rosa said: "It is an honour for me to be joining The House as editor at this exciting stage in its history, as it expands to share its unique perspective with a wider audience. I look forward to working with the talented team led by Alan White as well as Sir Graham Brady and the advisory panel to help tell the most compelling stories from Westminster and beyond."

To retain its unrivalled link to parliament The House will soon be overseen by a new independent advisory board, made up of a diverse group of MPs and Peers from across all main parties and bound by an editorial charter.

Sir Graham Brady will move from editor of the magazine to chair of the board, which will ensure The House remains the publication of record for Westminster, produced both for and by MPs, along with leading political journalists. The magazine will retain its non-partisan approach to political coverage and unique links to parliament, while maintaining editorial independence.

Sir Graham said: "It has been a privilege to be involved with the House magazine for the last decade, first as associate editor and since 2017 as editor. I am excited that I will remain a part of the team as the magazine broadens its offer including an improved online presence and podcasts. I am confident that Rosa Prince has both the journalistic experience and the understanding of parliament to do a fantastic job as editor."

The House magazine, founded in 1976 by a cross party group of MPs, is an indispensable guide to what is happening at the centre of British politics. The House magazine is part of the Dods Group media titles and is subscribed to by all MPs and Peers as well as Special Advisors, Senior Downing Street officials and Parliamentary staffers.