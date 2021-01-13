QPR Software Oyj: QPR Software Delivers Its Process Mining Software to a Leading European Telecom Operator

Helsinki, Finland, January 13, 2021, at 10.00 am - QPR delivers QPR ProcessAnalyzer to one of the largest telecom operators in Europe

The customer, a leading European telecom operator, plans to use QPR ProcessAnalyzer to analyze the execution and efficiency of the service provisioning processes, as well as the services provided by other collaborating operators.

In order to gain the needed transparency into its provisioning processes and the services provided by other collaborating operators, the customer realized the need for process mining.

QPR ProcessAnalyzer was selected because of its ease of use, powerful analytics capabilities, and advanced no-coding dashboarding features, among other reasons.

"The analysis of these processes using QPR ProcessAnalyzer allows the customer to understand the fundamental causes of inefficiencies and the areas of improvement with the best ROI. Additionally, QPR ProcessAnalyzer provides them with timely information for illustrated and objective decision-making. This enables the execution of improvement actions to optimize their services and increase customer satisfaction. We are thrilled to work together with this customer. They have shown a great amount of enthusiasm towards understanding the execution of their processes and improving their overall efficiency with the help of process mining. I am confident that they will achieve outstanding results with QPR ProcessAnalyzer," says Senior Vice President Matti Erkheikki, who manages the process mining business at QPR Software.





