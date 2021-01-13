Lucintel Anticipates that North America will be the Fastest Growing Region in the Geomembrane Market

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the geomembrane market looks promising with opportunities in the waste management, mining, water management, and tunnel lining applications. The geomembrane market is expected to reach an estimated $2.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4%-6% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growing awareness of environmental protection, rising concern on water pollution, and the growing infrastructural activities.
To download report brochure, please go to https://www.lucintel.com/geomembrane-market-report.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.
In this market, HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, PVC, EPDM, and PP are the major material types used to manufacturer geomembranes. HDPE is the largest material segment of the geomembrane market due to continuing demand for relatively cheaper and more durable geomembranes.
Within this market, waste management will remain the largest application segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period, as geomembrane enables environmental protection by helping to prevent contamination of ground by pollutants.
North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to stringent government regulations regarding waste management and rising awareness towards environment protection by manufacturing sectors.
GSE Environmental, Solmax, Agru America. Atarfil, Naue GmbH & Co. Kg, Officine Maccaferri, Colorado Lining, Plastika Kritis, Firestone Building Products Company, and Carlisle Syntec Systems are among the major manufacturers of geomembranes.
Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the geomembrane market by material type, manufacturing method, application, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Geomembrane market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis". The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the geomembrane market by material type, manufacturing method, application, and region as follows:
By Material Type [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:
- HDPE
- LDPE and LLDPE
- PVC
- EPDM
- PP
By Manufacturing Method [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:
- Extrusion
- Calendering
By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:
- Waste Management
- Mining
- Water Management
- Tunnel Lining
By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ROW
- Brazil
This 359-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.
About Lucintel
Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.
Brandon Fitzgerald
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com
Tel. 972.636.5056
Cell: 303.775.0751
Related reports
Construction Aggregate Market:
For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/construction-aggregate-market.aspx
Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market:
For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/mineral-fiber-ceiling-market.aspx
Shutter Market:
For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/shutter-market.aspx
TPO Roofing Membrane Market:
For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/tpo-roofing-membrane-market.aspx
Flooring Market:
For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/flooring-market.aspx
Door and Window Market:
For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/flooring-market.aspx
Global Fire Rated Glass Market:
For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/fire-rated-glass-market-2017.aspx
Global Waterproofing Membrane Market:
For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/waterproofing-membrane-market-2016-2021.aspx
Building Panel Market:
For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/building-panel-market.aspx
Exterior Wall System Market:
For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/exterior-wall-system-market.aspx
SOURCE: Lucintel
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/624120/Lucintel-Anticipates-that-North-America-will-be-the-Fastest-Growing-Region-in-the-Geomembrane-Market