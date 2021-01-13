Lucintel Anticipates that North America will be the Fastest Growing Region in the Geomembrane Market

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the geomembrane market looks promising with opportunities in the waste management, mining, water management, and tunnel lining applications. The geomembrane market is expected to reach an estimated $2.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4%-6% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growing awareness of environmental protection, rising concern on water pollution, and the growing infrastructural activities.

In this market, HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, PVC, EPDM, and PP are the major material types used to manufacturer geomembranes. HDPE is the largest material segment of the geomembrane market due to continuing demand for relatively cheaper and more durable geomembranes.

Within this market, waste management will remain the largest application segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period, as geomembrane enables environmental protection by helping to prevent contamination of ground by pollutants.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to stringent government regulations regarding waste management and rising awareness towards environment protection by manufacturing sectors.

GSE Environmental, Solmax, Agru America. Atarfil, Naue GmbH & Co. Kg, Officine Maccaferri, Colorado Lining, Plastika Kritis, Firestone Building Products Company, and Carlisle Syntec Systems are among the major manufacturers of geomembranes.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the geomembrane market by material type, manufacturing method, application, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Geomembrane market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis". The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the geomembrane market by material type, manufacturing method, application, and region as follows:

By Material Type [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

HDPE

LDPE and LLDPE

PVC

EPDM

PP

By Manufacturing Method [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

Extrusion

Calendering

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

Waste Management

Mining

Water Management

Tunnel Lining

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany

Asia-Pacific China India Japan

ROW Brazil



