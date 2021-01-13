Belgian law firm GSJ advocaten has joined UK law firm TLT and Netherlands law firm Holla in a strategic alliance to deliver international cross border services for clients.

GSJ has significant expertise in common with both TLT and Holla across a number of sectors including real estate, financial services, retail and the public sector. The alliance will enable closer collaboration between the firms on client service, knowledge sharing and innovation to ensure a consistently high-quality and seamless service for the firms' respective clients.

More broadly, Belgium's status as a central hub for business and its significant position at the heart of the EU will be of increasing importance for clients operating in Europe. The new strategic partnership with GSJ therefore brings significant benefits for organisations with complex, cross-jurisdictional needs.

Holla and TLT announced their strategic alliance in June 2020 the first for both firms. Looking ahead, all firms are committed to accelerating the development of similar strategic partnerships with like-minded firms across Europe, India and the US.

GSJ is a full-service law firm founded in 1985 and located in Antwerp, Belgium. It is a leading law firm on the domestic market. The firm achieved an 11 per cent rise in turnover in 2020. Its team of 18 partners and 58 lawyers specialise in sectors such as banking and insurance, real estate, retail, industry, public sector, education and health care.

Holla is a growing Dutch law firm with over 125 people with offices in Utrecht, s-Hertogenbosch and Eindhoven. Holla Advocaten offers legal advice to medium-sized and large businesses and has a strong track record in the public sector. Their core tenets are their personal approach to clients and their strong focus on clients' business success.

TLT has been one of the fastest growing firms in the UK over the last five years and has over 130 partners and 1200 people. Alongside the development of key international alliances, the firm achieved a 13 per cent rise in UK turnover in the last financial year (2019/20) to £98.8m. The firm has significant experience advising organisations in the clean energy; digital; financial services; leisure, food drink; public sector; real estate; and retail consumer goods sectors, the firm has a strong track record of consistent growth driven by client need.

