The product features a triple action formula that includes esafoxolaner the newly developed form of afoxolaner combined with eprinomectin and praziquantel.

This innovative broad spectrum topical parasiticide is easy and convenient for cat owners.

It kills a wider range of parasites than any other product on the market, covering core external parasites like fleas and ticks as well as internal parasites, including tapeworms.

Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in animal health, is proud to announce that it has received marketing authorization from the EMA (European Medicine Agency) and European Commission for its NexGard COMBO topical solution for cats. This innovative parasiticide will be available in the European Union shortly. NexGard COMBO offers unparalleled protection for cats: It kills a broader range of parasites than any other isoxazoline-based cat parasiticide currently available on the market.

As such, NexGard COMBO eliminates fleas, ticks, and ear mites, prevents heartworm disease and treats hookworm, roundworm, vesical worm, lungworm, as well as tapeworm infections. Active ingredients are esafoxolaner (the new generation of afoxolaner), eprinomectin, and praziquantel.

Infection by both external and internal parasites is common in cats and occurs at a significant rate worldwide.1,2 NexGard COMBO provides efficacy against both types of parasites with a triple action formula making compliance to treatment recommendations easier for cat owners. Application is also easy for cat owners with the syringe-shaped pipette.

Multiple clinical studies supported the approval and showed that NexGard COMBO:

Kills fleas before they can lay eggs and maintains efficacy for one month 3

Kills the most common tick species in cats: Ixodes scapularis for one month and Ixodes ricinus for five weeks 3

for one month and for five weeks Is 100 percent effective in preventing heartworm disease 4

Is 100 percent effective against Echinococcus multilocularis 4

Exceeds the 90 percent regulatory threshold for other internal parasite efficacy 4

Is safe for cats and kittens as young as 8 weeks and weighing at least 0.8kg3

"Boehringer Ingelheim has always been on the cutting edge of research and development in the parasiticide space, and we're thrilled to continue that pioneering approach with the granting of a marketing authorization for NexGard COMBO for cats in the EU. NexGard COMBO is the first isoxazoline-based full endectocide developed specifically for cats," shares Dr. Craig Beck, Global Franchise Head NexGard, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health. "We're dedicated to being the global leader in feline health care and the launch of NexGard COMBO for cats expands our trusted feline product portfolio."

The NexGard family of products is the global #1 pet parasiticides brand in sales5 and has been used worldwide over 465 million times in dogs6. Now, for the first time, the brand has expanded to feline parasite control products.

