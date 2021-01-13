Brigade Electronics launches new vehicle turning indicator alarm to alert vulnerable road users

PORTLAND, Ind., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market-leading provider of vehicle safety systems Brigade Electronics has launched a new indicator warning alarm to alert vulnerable road users when a vehicle is turning.

The bbs-TI, which is installed on the nearside of the vehicle, will synchronize an audible warning alarm with the indicator lights when activated, alerting vulnerable road users to a vehicle's intention to turn.

The new vehicle safety system will harness Brigade's existing White Sound broadband technology, which will enable vulnerable road users to instantly locate which direction the sound is coming from. Gentler on the ear compared to traditional tonal alarms, White Sound dissipates quickly and can only be heard in the danger zone, helping to reduce unnecessary noise disturbances.

For vehicles operating in multiple countries, White Sound alarms have the additional benefit of being universally recognizable, meaning language barriers caused by traditional speaking alarms are eliminated.

bbs-TI's features include:

Visual and audible vehicle turning warning to alert vulnerable road users

Suitable for use in multiple countries - no language barrier

Optional muting of the alarm for night-time hours

Option to activate the alarm below a designated speed only

Synchronizes bbs White Sound technology with the vehicle's indicator flash

Suitable for left turn or right turn installations

Complies with regulations and legislations that require an 'audible vehicle maneuvering warning for vulnerable road users' when a vehicle is turning

Corey Heniser, a road safety specialist at Brigade Electronics INC, said:

"One of the leading causes of collisions between vehicles and other road users is when a vehicle is turning. Much has been developed to improve driver awareness of pedestrians and cyclists in the vehicle's nearside blind spot, but this doesn't always help vulnerable road users - especially if they are traveling at speed and go unnoticed by the driver. The bbs-TI, which is compatible with Brigade's side camera monitoring systems and sidescan ultrasonics, will help to protect vulnerable road users and make fleets even safer."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1418832/Brigade_Electronics.jpg