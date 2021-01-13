Glassdoor Announces Winners of its Employees' Choice Awards Recognising the Best Places to Work in 2021

Salesforce, Google, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft Among Top Ten Employers; Google and J.P. Morgan Are UK Winners For Seven Consecutive Years

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, has announced the winners of its 13th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honouring the Best Places to Work in 2021 across the UK and four other countries. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards highlight Best Places to Work across the UK , France , Germany the U.S. and Canada . Winners are ranked based on their overall rating achieved during the past year. (Ratings based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied; Actual calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place).

"COVID-19 is in the driver's seat and every employer has been impacted. This year's winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they'll rise to the challenge to support their people," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritised the health, safety and well-being of their employees. My congratulations go to all of this year's outstanding Employees' Choice Award winners."

The top ten Best Places to Work in 2021 for the UK are:

1. Salesforce (4.5 rating)

2. Microsoft (4.4 rating)

3. Abcam (4.4 rating)

4. Google (4.4 rating)

5. Softcat (4.4 rating)

6. GTB (4.4 rating)

7. Apple (4.3 rating)

8. Bella Italia (4.3 rating)

9. SAP (4.3 rating)

10. Facebook (4.3 rating)

Glassdoor's 50 Best Places to Work (UK) in 2021 list features winning employers across a range of industries, including technology, finance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, insurance, food and more. Notably, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there are four restaurant employers on this year's list, with three of those also appearing on last year's list, including Bella Italia (No. 8, 4.3 rating), Nando's (No. 12, 4.3) and wagamama (No. 43, 4.2). Google (No. 8, 4.4) is one of only two employers to make the UK list every year since launch, the other being J.P. Morgan (No. 14, 4.3).

Nineteen employers are newcomers to the UK large list in 2021, including Sage (No.16, 4.3), Majestic Wine (No. 19, 4.3), Just Eat (No. 20, 4.3) and The Body Shop (No. 23, 4.3). Seven employers are rejoining the list in 2021, including Sky Betting & Gaming (No. 11, 4.3; Last recognised in 2019), Arm (No. 41, 4.2; Last recognised in 2018) and Waitrose & Partners (No. 42, 4.2; Last recognised in 2018).

This year, only one employer appears on five lists: Salesforce (U.S. large, Canada, UK, France, Germany).

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO as well as rate key workplace attributes like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, senior management and culture and values. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Among the 1.3 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average company rating is 3.5.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work in 2021 are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by UK-based employees between 22 October, 2019 and 19 October, 2020. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the list must have received at least 30 ratings for each of the eight workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. For reporting simplicity, ratings are displayed to the nearest tenth, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete awards methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.co.uk/Award/index.htm

