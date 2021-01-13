Japanese scientists have fabricated a prototype CPV panel that could be applied on spherical surfaces with a curvature radius of 100?mm, and under outdoor one-sun irradiation. The module is based on a silicone concentrator lens, a thermoplastic polyurethane sheet, and a rigid III-V triple-junction solar cell.A Japanese research team has developed a stretchable micro-scale concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) module that can be installed on arbitrary 3D curved surfaces characterized by sharp curvatures. The module measures 32?mm × 40?mm, with a thickness of 4.1?mm. It weighs in at 2.84?kg?m2. It is ...

