Investment in experienced senior and regional management to drive Axol's growth in the global iPSC and related product markets.

Axol Bioscience, a biotechnology company specializing in the use of stem cell technology to manufacture disease relevant cell based assay systems to the drug discovery industry, today announced the appointment of Ross Wheatcroft as the Global Strategic Accounts Manager. Ross will directly support customers while leading a growing global team of technical account managers. The first of those account managers, Mark Dahlquist, is already in place covering the US's Midwestern and Western regions.

Ross is an accomplished life science sales leader with 18 years of experience in strategic account management, business development, and demonstrated excellence in leading cross-functional teams to develop commercial processes and best practices. The appointment of Ross directly follows Axol's onboarding of a Global Head of Product Management, Kimberly LaPointe, who has equally significant experience and tenure in the life sciences industry. Together, the hires signal Axol's commitment to better serve a dynamic customer base and maximise the potential of its product and service capabilities, particularly in the fast-growing biotech and pharma drug discovery markets.

John Burgess, Chief Business Officer for Axol Bioscience, said: "By bringing on such experienced life science business leaders, we will be better able to provide a level of commercial support that matches our industry-leading products and services. Most importantly, we can ensure a seamless sales journey that expedites the critical work of our customers.

Ross Wheatcroft, Global Strategic Accounts Manager, Axol Bioscience, added: "This is a very exciting time for Axol, and I look forward to working with the global team of technical account managers to support the Company's growth in iPSC stem cell markets."

