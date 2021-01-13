Designed to measure the performance of a digital assets portfolio

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) in partnership with CryptoCompare, the global leader in digital asset data, today announced the launch of the MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVETHV).

The MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVETHV) is an index designed to measure the performance of a digital assets portfolio which invests in Ethereum, with a closing value based on an hourly VWAP price.

"We are pleased to launch one more index with our partner CryptoCompare," said Thomas Kettner, COO at MVIS. "The MVETHV is a complement to our successful MVBTCV Index."

"We are delighted to launch the MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index as investors' interest moves swiftly towards digital assets, providing them with a robust and transparent benchmark to measure the performance of their Ethereum-based portfolios," said Quynh Tran-Thanh, Chief Product Officer of CryptoCompare.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVETHV) is a rules-based index which covers the broadest aggregate pricing for indices calculated by CryptoCompare.

Detailed information about the Indices, including methodology details and index data, are available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: 12/31/2015

Base Value: 100

About MV Index Solutions www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 23.86 billion in assets under management (as of 12 January 2021) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About CryptoCompare https://data.cryptocompare.com

CryptoCompare is the global leader in digital asset data. Institutional and retail investors rely on the company for real-time, high-quality data spanning 4,500+ coins and 200,000+ currency pairs. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare provides a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.

