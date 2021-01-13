Scientists in the United States developed a new anode for aqueous batteries. A working battery utilizing this anode, with seawater as an electrolyte, demonstrated impressive energy density, and remained stable after 1,000 hours of high current cycling. The group is already discussing the potential of their approach in large-scale manufacturing.Aqueous batteries, that store energy in simple saltwater rather than complex organic solvents, are an attractive prospect for energy storage experts. These solvent-based electrolytes are often volatile and flammable and tend to degrade at high voltages. ...

