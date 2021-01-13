Application Container Market To Expand At 26.5% CAGR By 2025, Owing To Surging Usage For Running & Deploying Applications in Absence of Virtual Machines | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global application container market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.2 Billion until 2025. It is expected to register growth with 26.5% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be associated with its surging usage for running and deploying applications in the absence of VMs (Virtual Machines).

The segment of large enterprises was valued USD 950.0 million in 2018 due to the availability of robust infrastructure and huge R&D facilities for product development and innovation. 3While the SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 on account of its features like cost-effectiveness, easy administration, and management.

The data management & orchestration segment registered a significant share on account of its data deployment and management features. On the other hand, the monitoring & security segment is expected to witness the highest revenue by 2025 due to the container's ability to identify errors that can withstand system breakdowns.

North America dominated the global market with a share of around 35.0% across the global market in 2018 due to the rising adoption of technologies like cloud-native by vendors in the U.S. While Asia Pacific is projected to witness CAGR of 30.0% from 2019 to 2025 on account of the adoption of technologies like IoT, hybrid cloud, and DevOps across India and China.

The application container market includes key players such as Docker, Inc.; Google, Inc.; Red Hat, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; and VMware, Inc. These players are adopting marketing strategies like collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships to widen their product portfolio, and reach. Also, product development and innovation are largely being carried out by these players.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Million Insights has segmented the global application container market on the basis of deployment, organization size, platform, application, service, and region:

Application Container Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Cloud



On-premise

Application Container Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

SMEs



Large Enterprises

Application Container Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Docker



Kubernetes



Others

Application Container Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

BFSI



Healthcare & Life Science



Telecommunication & IT



Retail & E-commerce



Media & Entertainment



Others

Application Container Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Monitoring & Security



Data Management & Orchestration



Networking



Support & Maintenance



Other Consulting Services

Application Container Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

