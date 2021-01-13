Petra Diamonds Ltd - Results of Special General Meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

13January 2021 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or the "Company")

Results of Special General Meeting

Petra announces that at the Special General Meeting held earlier today, the resolution set out in the Notice of Special General Meeting (the "Resolution") contained in the combined circular and prospectus dated 22 December 2020 (the "Prospectus") was passed as an ordinary resolution by poll vote.

The defined terms set out in the Prospectus apply in this announcement, unless otherwise defined.

The full text of the Resolution is contained in the Notice of Special General Meeting which is set out in Part 17 of the Prospectus which is available on the Company's website at https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/2020-financial-restructuring/.

At the record time for the Special General Meeting, the Company had 865,431,343 Ordinary Shares in issue, none of which were held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company was therefore 865,431,343.

The total number of votes for and against the Resolution, and the number of votes withheld, are set out in the table below.

Resolution For Against Votes Cast Votes Withheld Votes for (incl. discretionary) % of Votes Cast Votes Against % of Votes Cast Total Votes Cast % of issued share capital No. of Votes 1. To:



1.1 approve the reduction to the authorised share capital of the Company by reducing the nominal value of all Ordinary Shares from 10 pence to 0.001 pence



1.2 approve the increase to the authorised share capital of the Company by the creation of 8,500,000,000 Ordinary Shares



1.3 authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £88,447, being 8,844,700,000 Ordinary Shares (the "New Ordinary Shares")



1.4 approve the issue of the New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Debt for Equity Conversion, including any discount to the Closing Price as at the Latest Practicable Date 229,798,483 95.13 11,756,155























4.87 241,554,638 27.91 149,823

Notes:

The Special General Meeting was quorate.

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received.

A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" the Resolution or the total numbers of votes validly cast.

A copy of this announcement confirming the voting figures will be displayed shortly on the Company's website at https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/2020-financial-restructuring/.

In accordance with the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, a copy of the Resolution will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

8,844,657,929 Ordinary Shares are expected to be allotted to Noteholders, on or around the Proposed Restructuring Effective Date, under the authority granted today. The Proposed Restructuring Effective Date will occur following satisfaction of certain conditions to the Consensual Restructuring, including the obtaining of regulatory approval from the Financial Surveillance Department of the South African Reserve Bank to implement the Consensual Restructuring.

Applications will therefore be made in due course to the Financial Conduct Authority for 8,844,657,929 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to listing on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to London Stock Exchange plc for 8,844,657,929 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

Further announcements regarding the Proposed Restructuring Effective Date and the proposed date for Admission will be made in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Cathy Malins investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Des Kilalea

Marianna Bowes

Rothschild & Co

Giles Douglas giles.douglas@rothschildandco.com

Glen Cronin glen.cronin@rothschildandco.com

Mahir Quraishi mahir.quraishi@rothschildandco.com

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Thomas Rider thomas.rider@bmo.com

Neil Elliot neil.elliot@bmo.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 243 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra conducts all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL' and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. The Company's US$650 million loan notes due in 2022, currently subject to restructuring, are listed on the Global Exchange market of the Irish Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com .

