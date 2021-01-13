1Spatial has won a $0.6m contract with California's Office of Emergency Services (CalOES). This multi-year contract is for 1Spatial's 1Integrate and 1Data Gateway software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and contains a $0.1m recurring revenue element. Following recent wins with the State of Michigan and the US Geological Survey, momentum in the United States and for the 1Data Gateway product appears encouraging.

