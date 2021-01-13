Social Commerce Market Size Worth $3,369.8 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 28.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global social commerce market size is expected to reach USD 3,369.8 billion by 2028, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 28.4% from 2021 to 2028. Social commerce is the incorporation of social media and e-commerce, which is used for selling and promoting products and services. The market is primarily driven by the growing number of social media users, along with rising built-in e-commerce projects. For instance, in March 2019, Instagram launched a checkout feature, which allows users to complete the purchase process without having to leave the app.

Key suggestions from the report:

The personal and beauty care segment is anticipated to register a CAGR exceeding 30% over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand in the Asia Pacific

The B2C segment held the largest market share of 49.53% in 2020, attributed to the increasing usage of social media platforms for buying and selling products

Asia Pacific captured a sizeable market share of 68.47% in 2020, due to the increasing number of social media users in countries such as India and China

Read 101 page research report with ToC on "Social Commerce Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Business Model (B2C, B2B, C2C), By Product Type (Apparel, Personal & Beauty Care, Accessories, Home Products), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/social-commerce-market

The rising adoption of social media platforms or shopping and information exchange is expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak has led to an increase in social media usage worldwide, creating opportunities for the social commerce industry. As users have been spending more time on social media, they have discovered new social media platforms. For example, TikTok has witnessed an addition of over 12 million U.S.-based visitors in March 2020 alone, crossing the 2 billion mark in April.

The market is characterized by a high degree of competition due to the presence of numerous companies operating at a global level. Several social media companies have started offering a platform for retailers to buy or sell products. For instance, Facebook launched Marketplace in 2016 as a platform for people to do business in their local communities. People around the world can discover things they love on Facebook Marketplace and launch a business to earn a living.

Grand View Research has segmented the global social commerce market on the basis of business model, product type, and region:

Social Commerce Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

B2C



B2B



C2C

Social Commerce Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Personal & Beauty Care



Apparel



Accessories



Home Products



Health Supplements



Food & Beverage



Others

Social Commerce Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Social Commerce Market

Facebook

Pinterest

taobao.com (Alibaba)

Etsy, Inc.

Poshmark, Inc.

Twitter, Inc.

Paypal Payments Private Limited

Sina Corporation

Fab.

Reddit, Inc.

