The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) and Oneida Energy Storage LP, a joint venture between NRStor and Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corp., have signed a memorandum of understanding for the Oneida Energy Storage project in Ontario.From pv magazine USA The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) and Oneida Energy Storage LP, a joint venture between NRStor and Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corp., have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the Oneida Energy Storage project in Ontario. According to the CIB, the proposed 250 MW/1,000 MWh energy storage facility represents ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...