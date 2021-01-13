Dutch company Rads Global Business has developed an anti-soiling coating for solar PV modules that is claimed to reduce cleaning cost by around 60%. The anti-reflective and anti-corrosive coating is also said to mitigate potential-induced degradation (PID).Netherlands-based Rads Global Business BV has developed a multifunctional anti-soiling nanocoating for solar glass that is also claimed to mitigate potential-induced degradation (PID), and to be anti-reflective and anti-corrosive. "This coating can be used for dry cleaning by robots in large PV plants," company CEO, Rajbeer Singh, told pv magazine. ...

