Babcock Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental segment will design, supply and install a SPIG S.p.A. air-cooled condenser for a waste-to-energy plant in the United Kingdom. The contract is valued at more than $8 million.

The SPIG cooling system features advanced technology for increased efficiency and reduced emissions and is ideally suited for renewable energy applications.

"The continued expansion of the circular economy and demand for waste recycling and sustainable treatment in the U.K. is significant," said Jimmy Morgan, B&W Chief Operating Officer. "As we focus on growing B&W Environmental's business in the U.K. and across Europe, we see substantial opportunities to provide advanced cooling solutions to customers in waste-to-energy, renewable energy and other markets."

SPIG Managing Director Alberto Galantini noted that cooling solutions can be tailored to customers' needs.

"SPIG cooling technologies, including high-efficiency air-cooled condensers, can be engineered for the unique demands of renewable energy applications, including waste-to-energy," Galantini said. "We are excited to be a part of this key infrastructure project."

SPIG's experience includes wet, dry and wet/dry hybrid cooling solutions as dictated by site-specific requirements. The company supplies mechanical and natural draft systems and designs for a wide range of project specifications such as high seismic loads, vibration control, corrosion, noise control, sub-freezing operation, and seawater use.

About B&W

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at www.babcock.com

About B&W Environmental

Babcock Wilcox Environmental offers a full suite of best-in-class emissions control products and solutions for utility and industrial steam generation applications around the world. The segment's broad experience includes systems for ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control, along with cooling solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the execution and completion of a contract to design, supply and install a SPIG S.p.A. air-cooled condenser for a waste-to-energy plant in the United Kingdom. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

