BactiQuant A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 5 February 2021. The admission to trading is conditional upon that BactiQuant A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 29 January 2021 at 14:00 CET at the latest. Name: BactiQuant -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061417730 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BACTIQ -------------------------------------------------------- Volume: Minimum: 17,907,324 shares Maximum: 18,447,865 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 24231712 -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.05 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 213689 -------------------------------------------------------- ICB-klassifikation: Industry Supersector ---------------------------------------------------- 50 Industrials 5020 Industrial Goods & Services ---------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=835854