Scapa Healthcare Expands Medical-Grade Adhesive Coating Capabilities Globally

Deepens Value Proposition by Enhancing Design, Production and Processes to Deliver Improved Efficiencies

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scapa Healthcare, the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world's leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device & fixation, today announced expanded medical-grade adhesive coating capabilities in its Windsor, CT and Gargrave, UK facilities. The newly added coating lines increase Scapa's capacity to custom design and produce polyurethane and polyvinyl chloride foams coated with silicone gels, water-based and solvent-based acrylic adhesives. Scapa has the additional capability of lamination and adhesive coating of non-wovens, breathable films, unsupported adhesives and many other substrates. This expansion strengthens the company's ability to offer solid vertical integration with other Scapa sites to provide better economies of scale to medical device manufacturers.



The expanded medical adhesive coating capacity further enhances Scapa Healthcare's leading position in offering complete contract development and manufacturing capabilities, from coating to conversion to packaging and sterilisation of finished products. Furthermore, Scapa features unparalleled design expertise in the creation of innovative medical-grade adhesive solutions for medical device manufacturers. This includes the company's own Soft-Pro adhesive rangethat meets needs spanning from high tack to low trauma and short-term to long-term wear requirements.

"Our team of dedicated experts and full range of turn-key capabilities enable Scapa Healthcare to rapidly take a product from concept to market faster than many of our partners can do internally," said John Petreanu, president of Scapa Healthcare. "The increased medical-grade adhesive coating capability further strengthens our value proposition and enables us to offer innovative and customized turn-key solutions to customers worldwide."

With development and manufacturing facilities throughout North America and Europe, Scapa offers single-source, dual supply to its partners. Scapa Healthcare's facilities are ISO-certified and FDA registered with Cleanrooms and environmentally controlled rooms for full-scale production of finished goods.

Learn more about Scapa's extensive medical-grade adhesive coating capabilities here.

About Scapa Healthcare

Scapa Healthcare is the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world's leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device & fixation. Our strategy is to partner with market leaders to develop and manufacture innovative skin friendly medical device fixation and topical solutions. Through pursuing these partnerships, Scapa now provides integrated services to the top global MedTech companies. Our state-of-the-art facilities enable Scapa Healthcare to offer customers the whole spectrum of production services from inception through to market delivery. For more information, visit: scapahealthcare.comor email healthcare@scapa.com