Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
+46%!!! Die Halo Labs Aktie explodiert nach explosiven Zahlen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854858 ISIN: GB0007281198 Ticker-Symbol: 48P 
Frankfurt
13.01.21
12:42 Uhr
2,050 Euro
+0,010
+0,49 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCAPA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCAPA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0352,12014:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2021 | 13:05
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scapa Healthcare Expands Medical-Grade Adhesive Coating Capabilities Globally

Deepens Value Proposition by Enhancing Design, Production and Processes to Deliver Improved Efficiencies

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scapa Healthcare, the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world's leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device & fixation, today announced expanded medical-grade adhesive coating capabilities in its Windsor, CT and Gargrave, UK facilities. The newly added coating lines increase Scapa's capacity to custom design and produce polyurethane and polyvinyl chloride foams coated with silicone gels, water-based and solvent-based acrylic adhesives. Scapa has the additional capability of lamination and adhesive coating of non-wovens, breathable films, unsupported adhesives and many other substrates. This expansion strengthens the company's ability to offer solid vertical integration with other Scapa sites to provide better economies of scale to medical device manufacturers.

The expanded medical adhesive coating capacity further enhances Scapa Healthcare's leading position in offering complete contract development and manufacturing capabilities, from coating to conversion to packaging and sterilisation of finished products. Furthermore, Scapa features unparalleled design expertise in the creation of innovative medical-grade adhesive solutions for medical device manufacturers. This includes the company's own Soft-Pro adhesive rangethat meets needs spanning from high tack to low trauma and short-term to long-term wear requirements.

"Our team of dedicated experts and full range of turn-key capabilities enable Scapa Healthcare to rapidly take a product from concept to market faster than many of our partners can do internally," said John Petreanu, president of Scapa Healthcare. "The increased medical-grade adhesive coating capability further strengthens our value proposition and enables us to offer innovative and customized turn-key solutions to customers worldwide."

With development and manufacturing facilities throughout North America and Europe, Scapa offers single-source, dual supply to its partners. Scapa Healthcare's facilities are ISO-certified and FDA registered with Cleanrooms and environmentally controlled rooms for full-scale production of finished goods.

Learn more about Scapa's extensive medical-grade adhesive coating capabilities here.

About Scapa Healthcare
Scapa Healthcare is the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world's leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device & fixation. Our strategy is to partner with market leaders to develop and manufacture innovative skin friendly medical device fixation and topical solutions. Through pursuing these partnerships, Scapa now provides integrated services to the top global MedTech companies. Our state-of-the-art facilities enable Scapa Healthcare to offer customers the whole spectrum of production services from inception through to market delivery. For more information, visit: scapahealthcare.comor email healthcare@scapa.com


SCAPA GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.