Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") announced today that Robert Skilnick, Trican's Chief Financial Officer, has resigned in order to pursue another business opportunity. Mr. Skilnick plans to remain with the Company to complete the year-end financial reporting process and to provide for an orderly transition period, which is anticipated to be completed in March 2021.

Brad Fedora, Trican's President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "On behalf of Trican, I would like to thank Rob for his contributions during his tenure at Trican and the entire staff wishes him the best in his new venture".

The Company has initiated an executive search process, including a review of strong internal candidates. Further information will follow once an appointment is made.

Additional information regarding Trican including Trican's most recent Annual Information Form is available under Trican's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Trican

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.

