La Jolla, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - Tryp Therapeutics, a leading pharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing clinical-stage compounds for diseases with high unmet medical needs, announced today it has been invited to present at two upcoming industry conferences in January and February 2021.

Edison Group:

Global Healthcare Conference 2021

Date: January 26-28th, 2021

https://www.edisongroup.com/event/open-house-global-healthcare-2021/

Canaccord Genuity:

Psychedelics Conference: New Paradigms & Treatment Approaches in Health.

Date: February 3-4, 2021

"We are extremely excited and honored to be invited to speak and present at both the Edison Global Healthcare Conference and Canaccord's Psychedelic Conference later this month", said Jim Kuo, CEO at TRYP Therapeutics. "As we move our development pipeline forward into the clinic, continuing to share our story, expand our investor base and connecting with new networks of potential shareholders is critical to the growth of our company".

Information on each event, as well as links to presentations as they become available closer to the event, will be posted on Tryp's event page, which can be found at: https://www.tryptherapeutics.com/investors/events

About Tryp Therapeutics:

Tryp Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds with known activity and/or safety profiles for the treatment of rare diseases and other diseases with high unmet medical needs. Tryp's psilocybin-for-neuropsychiatric disorders, or PFN, program is focused on the development of synthetic psilocybin as a new class of drug for the treatment of certain neuropsychiatric-based disorders.

Tryp's lead PFN drug candidate is TRP-8802 for the treatment of fibromyalgia, a chronic pain syndrome estimated to affect more than 5 million people in the United States.

In addition to its PFN Program, Tryp is developing TRP-1001, an oral formulation of razoxane for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. Soft tissue sarcomas are a rare and diverse group of tumors that account for about 1% of all cancers in adults and 7% in children. Based on the prevalence of soft tissue sarcomas in the United States, Tryp believes it is a rare disease and that TRP-1001 should qualify for Orphan Drug status.

