The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) 13th Edition 2020 Volume 5 Adhesives Sealants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Introducing the updated in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:
Western Europe (12 countries/regions)
Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Nordic Region, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom
Eastern Europe (9 countries/regions)
Czech Republic, CIS, Hungary, Other (Baltic States, Romania, Bulgaria), Poland, Russian Federation, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Turkey
Middle East and Africa (9 countries/regions)
Iran, Levant, North Africa, Other GCC, Other MEA, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, West Africa
Volume 5 covers the Adhesives Sealants sector and covers:
Adhesives
- Automotive
- Construction
- Flexible Packaging
- Footwear
- General Assembly
- Other
Sealants
- Auto Direct Glazing
- Construction
- Insulated Glazing
- Other Transport
This publication is presented in eight volumes, with data tables detailing the production of polyurethane products and related raw material consumption, plus summaries of key market trends and drivers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction Adhesives Sealants
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Indicative Formulations
1.3 Abbreviations
2. Adhesives and Sealants Product Description
2.1 Adhesives
2.2 Sealants
3. Key Market Players
3.1 Major Producers of Adhesives Sealants EMEA
4. Total EMEA Adhesives Sealants
4.1 Adhesives Sealants Trends EMEA
4.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives Sealants
4.3 PU Production by Type and Country Western Europe
4.4 PU Production by Type Country Eastern Europe
4.5 PU Production by Type Country MEA
4.6 Adhesives Sealants Raw Material Consumption
4.7 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
5. Western Europe Adhesives Sealants
5.1 Adhesives Sealants Trends Western Europe
5.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives Sealants
5.3 PU Production by Type and Country
5.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country
5.5 Adhesives Sealants Raw Material Consumption
5.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
- Austria
- Benelux
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Ireland
- Italy
- Nordics
- Portugal
- Spain
- Switzerland
- UK
6. Eastern Europe Adhesives Sealants
6.1 Adhesives Sealants Trends Eastern Europe
6.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives Sealants
6.3 PU Production by Type and Country
6.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country
6.5 Adhesives Sealants Raw Material Consumption
6.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
- CIS (Excl Russia)
- Czech Republic
- Hungary
- Other Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Romania
- Russia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Turkey
7. Middle East and Africa Adhesives Sealants
7.1 Adhesives Sealants Trends Middle East Africa
7.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives Sealants
7.3 PU Production by Type and Country
7.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country
7.5 Adhesives Sealants Raw Material Consumption
7.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
- East Africa
- Iran
- Levant
- North Africa
- Other GCC
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
