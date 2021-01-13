The two French energy giants have announced a partnership agreement to develop, build and operate the Masshylia project - a 40 MW electrolyzer coupled with solar parks at the Total biorefinery in Châteauneuf-les-Martigues, in the southern region of Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur.From pv magazine France Located at the heart of the Total biorefinery in La Mède, the 40 MW electrolyzer will produce 5 tonnes of green hydrogen per day, meeting the needs of the biofuel production process at the site, and avoiding 15,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. The electrolyzer will be powered by solar PV parks with a total ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...