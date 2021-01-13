Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced Above-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with two institutional investors including a high-net-worth family office for the purchase and sale of 4,437,870 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $3.38 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $15.0 million in a registered direct offering priced above-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as exclusive placement agent in connection with the offering.

The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about January 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-248763) that was filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and was declared effective on September 23, 2020. The Company will file a prospectus supplement with the SEC relating to such shares of common stock. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering may be obtained on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov, when available, or from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., 277 Park Avenue, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10172, or by email at prospectus@ladenburg.com.

About Jaguar Health, Inc. and Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

