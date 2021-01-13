Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
13.01.2021 | 14:08
IMC International Mining Corp. Hires Freeform for IR, On-Line Marketing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTC PINK:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) (the "Company" or "IMC"), announces it has appointed Freeform Communications Inc. ("Freeform") to provide investor relations and on-line marketing services.

Freeform is a Vancouver-based investor relations and on-line marketing firm. With over 90 years of combined experience, specializing in a full range of investor relations and capital market services, Freeform has represented a wide array of both public and private clients and has assisted many in achieving their targeted goals.

Under the terms of the agreement, Freeform has been engaged for a 6-month term at CDN $4,000 per month. The Company is also granting to Freeform an aggregate of 250,000 stock options valid for two years and exercisable at CDN $0.25 cents per option share with such stock options vested over a period of 18 months, all subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

"Freeform is a welcomed addition to the IMC team as they bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in the mining sector," said Interim CEO, Dave McMillan. "We believe the team will bring valuable insight and help the Company develop a strong investor relations program through their extensive outreach programs. The IMC team looks forward to working together with Freeform's team."

ON BEHALF OF IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

David McMillan
Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: +1-604-588-2110

Investor Relations:
Email: ir@imcxmining.com
Telephone: +1-604-588-2110
https://imcxmining.com

ABOUT IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Cathedral Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Cathedral property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia. The northern part of the Quesnel Terrane extends from south of the Mt. Milligan Mine northward to the Kemess Mine, with the Cathedral property located midway between these two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Cathedral property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the 'Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

The Bullard Pass Property is comprised of 171 unpatented federal lode claims totaling 3,420 acres and is located in west-central Arizona, northwest of Phoenix, within the Pierce Mining District of Yavapai County. The property has a regional setting typical of detachment fault gold deposits and has geological, mining and metallurgical similarities to the Mesquite Mine in California. The claims are 100% owned by IMC International Mining Corp.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

SOURCE: IMC International Mining Corp.



https://www.accesswire.com/624102/IMC-International-Mining-Corp-Hires-Freeform-for-IR-On-Line-Marketing

