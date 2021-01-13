Surging Demand for Facial Skin Care to Drive the Blue Light Protection Ingredients Market, New Report Analyses - Future Market Insights

Key players focusing on investing in advertising strategies and further indulge in boosting their social media presence to create awareness about their products amid the customer base.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Future Market Insights: As per FMI's recent study, the global blue light protection ingredients market is slated to grow at an 8.3% CAGR during 2020-2030. The market is expected to surge in the approaching years due to increase in number of ingredients launched for blue light protection as well as novel ways to develop the test products will be increasing. Furthermore, researchers are learning more regarding the mechanism of damage which occurs in the skin due to blue light exposure.

"Growing adoption of electronic gadgets, from laptops to smart phones is ensuing in higher exposure of skin to the blue lights released from these devices, this is likely to further expand the global blue-light protection ingredients market amid the forecast period." states the FMI analyst.

Important Highlights

US, UK, Italy, France, and Germany are anticipated to be the highly lucrative markets for blue light protection ingredients.

Organic variant accounted for 36% of the overall consumption in 2020, however, conventional segment still holds higher market share.

Solid/semi-solid ingredient will be foreseeing higher demand than liquid ingredients in the global market.

Facial skin care application will remain key beneficiary throughout the forecast period.

Drivers

Mounting usage of laptops, tablets, and smartphones might offer huge growth prospects for the market amid the assessment period.

Surge in the female workforce worldwide and continuous working on laptops and desktops are boosting the market growth.

Escalating work-from-home mechanism adopted by several companies due to COVID-19 pandemic, lead to a rise in screen-time. Thus, offering tremendous growth prospects for the market.

Restraints

High cost associated with the incorporation of blue-light protection ingredients in the cosmetic and skin care products is creating a bottleneck for the market growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted buying patterns of consumer, with cosmetics products receiving less priority is limiting the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has ensued in decline in demand from the key end-use industries of the market such as skincare, cosmetics, and others. The outbreak has shifted the focus of the customers towards more emergency services incorporating wellness, health, and others. As majority of the production hubs were closed amid the lockdown, the expansion of the market has halted earlier this year.

However, with the initiation of vaccination and acceptance of the 'new-normal', the market will regain its pre-crisis status quo and grow further in the approaching years.

Competitive Landscape

Major market players operating in the global blue light protection ingredients market are RAHN AG, DSM Nutritional Products, LLC, Clariant International Ltd, BASF Group, Croda International Plc, Kobo Products, Inc., Lonza Group, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., along with Evonik Industries. The global market stays notably fragmented, however, product safety and quality stays key priorities for customers. Sensing the total shift to organic, ingredient producers are launching or diversifying new units devoted to organic manufacturing.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the blue light protection ingredients market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of form type (solid/semi-solid, liquid), nature (organic, conventional), application (facial skincare (facial creams and moisturizer, serums, facial gels/oils, others), body care products, cosmetics products (foundations, primers & concealers, others)), and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Key Statistics

1.3. Summary of Key Findings

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.1.1. Blue Light Beauty: An Emerging Trend

3.1.2. Desirable Claims Used by Manufacturers

3.1.3. High Investments in Research and Development

3.1.4. Heightened Product Launch Frequency

3.1.5. Blue Light From Smart Devices forming an Integral Part of Anti-Pollution Trend

3.1.6. A shift in Consumer Preferences Towards Blue Light Protection as Work From Home Normalizes

3.2. Product Innovation Trends

4. Risk and Opportunities in The Market

4.1. Associated Risk

4.1.1. Regulatory Landscape Associated Risk

4.1.2. Standard & Certifications Risk

4.2. Opportunities

4.2.1. Opportunities In Alternative Segments

4.2.2. Latent Opportunities In Middle-Income and Low Income Markets

