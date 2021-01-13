Zyxel Communications, an industry-leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, today announced Telenor Norway has selected Zyxel Communications' 5G NR Fixed Wireless Access outdoor router (NR 7101) to roll out the world's fastest and biggest 5G FWA.

As the first mobile operator of 5G in Scandinavia, Telenor is modernizing its existing network infrastructure with plans to offer nationwide 5G access by 2024. The company introduced wireless broadband in May 2019. Later that year, Telenor Norway partnered with Ericsson to modernize and deliver its nationwide 5G radio access network.

The selection of Zyxel Communications marks yet an important milestone for Telenor's work in upgrading customers to 5G.

Zyxel's 5G NR FWA outdoor router (NR 7101) uses modern antenna technology for Telenor to offer high-speed wireless connectivity. The company cited Zyxel's innovative technology, effective local presence and collaborative approach as key reasons for its decision.

"Telenor is dedicated to providing Individual customers and businesses with faster speeds and more bandwidth," said Camilla Amundsen, CMO, Fixed and TV of Telenor Norway. "Customers connect more innovative technologies and smart devices to their respective networks and expect maximum coverage everywhere. FWA supports the increasing number of individuals and families working and learning from home; where platforms such as video conferences, interactive learning, cloud-based enterprise solutions, TV streaming and online gaming demand significant broadband access. FWA is therefore an important part of Telenor's network modernization and our partnership with Zyxel makes this possible."

"Zyxel is helping Telenor reach an additional level of service for customers throughout Norway and oversee the world's fastest, largest rollout of 5G FWA," Amundsen added.

With Zyxel's NR7101 outdoor router, Telenor also will provide customers with a smooth transition to 5G, while offering them access to its 4G network. This allows the provider to maximize speeds, regardless of network, and leverage its existing infrastructure investments throughout the rollout of 5G.

"Telenor is an industry pioneer in 5G and is at the forefront of deploying modern, next-generation networks for customers," said Brian Feng, Senior Vice President at Zyxel Communications. "With our state-of-the-art 5G NR FWA technology, we're playing a major role in delivering superior wireless access to customers everywhere throughout Norway."

"Combined with short delivery time, high speeds and increased reliability, FWA is an attractive solution for many customers not only existing DSL customers, Feng concluded.

Telenor currently offers 5G in the following areas: Trondheim, Bergen, Kongsberg, Elverum, Bodø, Askvoll, Telenor Fornebu, Kvitfjell, Longyearbyen, Herøya, Frøya and Spikersuppa in Oslo. The service provider also is actively deploying 5G in Ålesund, Kristiansand, Fredrikstad, Tromsø and Bodø. In addition, Telenor plans to make 5G available nationwide in Norway by 2024. Likewise, after December 2020, all new FWA-customers are offered Zyxel's 5G-ready FWA outdoor router, which ensures a smooth transition for subscribers not yet covered by 5G.

For more information about Zyxel and its portfolio of broadband wireless solutions for service providers, visit the new Zyxel Communications website and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Telenor Norway

Telenor Norway AS is the country's largest provider of telecommunications and digital services. Its infrastructure is the foundation of the digitization of Norway with world-class coverage and speeds. Its services and products contribute to increased productivity and provide access to all digital content. Its safety and emergency response organization works 24/7 to keep customers safe, and Telenor Norway takes special social responsibility to create safety for children and young people online.

About Zyxel

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the internet for more than 30 years. Whether establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, at Zyxel we offer a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that are right for worldwide leading service providers and their subscribers.

Zyxel is a global force in the telecommunications market with an unrivaled international presence that includes:

150 markets served

Strong local presence throughout five continents

1 million businesses and homes working smarter with Zyxel solutions

100 million devices creating global connections

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005335/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Ken Hagihara, APR, Fellow PRSA, MCM

Media Relations Representative for Zyxel

Integrity Public Relations, Inc.

949-768-4423 ext. 101

ken@integritypr.net