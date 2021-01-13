STARSTIX Checkout Lane Dividers Puts Businesses in Front of their Target Audiences in the New Year

STARSTIX works with clients to create the best ad campaigns to reach their current and prospective customers.

VENTURA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / STARSTIX helps local businesses begin 2021 with a bang by placing them in front of their target audience multiple times per week at the busiest place in the neighborhood. It is important to be where consumers are and today one of the only places is the grocery store.

STARSTIX now offers more advertising opportunities for 2021 by partnering with thousands of grocery stores throughout the United States including the two largest chains in the world. "Even during Covid-19, these stores did not close. In fact, grocery stores are continuing to see thousands of shoppers weekly, increasing by as much as 30%," said Keith H. Sonne, Executive Vice President of STARSTIX. People visit their market up to three times per week, on average, and then they stand in the checkout lanes for 5-9 minutes per visit. The average store has between 15 - 20 thousand transactions each week and businesses who advertise with STARSTIX are guaranteed visibility on every divider in the store.

The founders of STARSTIX pioneered the concept of local grocery store advertising nearly 40 years ago and remain the industry leader today. The agency delivers outstanding advertising results to help small and medium-sized businesses attract and retain customers.

The key to STARSTIX's success is its inventory of grocery stores throughout the country, offering advertisers the ability to choose the store that is right for their target demographic. In addition, STARSTIX creates tailored campaigns and also offers digital platforms. "STARSTIX includes a digital component, as we recognize how critical it is for a business to have accurate information online and to be easily found by consumers. We create, update, optimize and sync a business' information across the internet on the most influential sites, search engines, and directories so that our clients are found by their target audience not only in their community, but online, as well," said Keith H. Sonne.

During times of economic downturn, like the one we are currently experiencing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses' first response is to cut advertising spending to save money. However, as discussed in a recent STARSTIX blog post, advertising during a crisis or recession can actually increase sales and build market share long-term. Businesses who advertise during a recession are more likely to be remembered longer after the recession because consumers establish an emotional bond with the brand. It is famously how Kellogg's finally surpassed Post in the Cereal Wars.

To contact STARSTIX about your next advertising campaign, please go to www.starstix.com or call 866-767-3238. For more information on digital marketing, visit www.sync4biz.com.

About STARSTIX

Grocery lane dividers deliver unparalleled exposure to millions of consumers while waiting in line and checking out at their local major grocery store. Our founders created the concept of local grocery store advertising and now, decades later, we are still the industry leader. STARSTIX helps you pinpoint locations to reach your target audience, then helps to create your custom-designed campaign. Our mission has always been to help local businesses attract new customers while reminding their existing ones they are still there. For more information about STARSTIX, please visit https://starstix.com/.

