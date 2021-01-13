Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) ("CENTR") is pleased to announce the Tennessee launch of CENTR and new CENTR Sugar Free, its sweetener-free, all natural CBD beverage with just 10 calories. CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free will be distributed by Nashville-based Hempire Distributing, LLC ("Hempire"). Hempire is powered by Ajax Turner, a distributor of premium non-alcohol beverages, top-selling local, regional, and import brewers, and award-winning wines and spirits.

Hempire is a hemp, CBD, and health product DSD distribution company focused on delivering the best quality hemp-based products to retail locations across the Middle Tennessee area. Find out more by visiting Hempire's website: https://www.hempiredistributing.com/.

"Hempire is a superb partner for CENTR in Tennessee," said CEO Joseph Meehan. "With Ajax Turner's distribution network and system, Hempire brings a new level of sophistication and scale we are excited to partner with."

CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free are now available for sale in 19 U.S. states, sold to thousands of retailers and on-premise accounts via a network of 10 regional distributors.

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional "better beverages" for the global market. The Company's first products, CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, are sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverages.

