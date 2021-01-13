Plant&Co. eyes U.S. expansion with Chalmers' guidance and support

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC Pink: VGANF) ("Plant&Co." or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the welcomed addition to its advisory board with the immediate appointment of Mr. Robert Chalmers.

Mr. Chalmers has worked in the Canadian capital markets for over 20 years primarily in investment banking. He started his career in investment banking at Sprott Securities Inc. and spent time at Canaccord and Macquarie before venturing out on his own. Mr. Chalmers has significant experience advising emerging and mid-market companies navigating their way through the public markets for the first time. His expertise is in constructing syndicates, structuring capital raises and advising companies on creative M&A transactions.

"Robert is an important addition to our talented and entrepreneurial team as we focus on establishing a beachhead position in the US plant-based food sector," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Plant&Co. "Robert has an impressive track record in the capital markets and M&A space, and most recently forged into the plant-based food industry in the US-based markets. We welcome Robert into the Plant&Co. family and look forward to leveraging his expertise as we grow the Company and achieve our milestones of growth. It is an exciting time at Plant&Co. and we strive to continue building up an industry-recognized and capital markets-enabled advisory team."



About Plant&Co. Brands Ltd.

Plant&Co. Brands (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC Pink: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods.

