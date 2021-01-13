UBERDOC Wins Startup Showcase in Digital Health at InnovatorMD Global Summit 2021

UBERDOC Recognized as a Top Startup in Digital Health at the Largest Global Gathering of Physician Innovators

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / UBERDOC, the leading digital healthcare platform connecting patients to doctors for a transparent price, announced today that UBERDOC was awarded the top prize during the Startup Showcase at InnovatorMD Global Summit this past weekend. Competing against seven other startups during the show's Startup Showcase competition, UBERDOC's innovative healthcare platform was recognized as the top startup in digital healthcare.

"InnovatorMD is the gold standard to bring together like-minded doctors, nurses and others within the industry to discuss how we can work together and support each other to ultimately change healthcare," said Dr. Paula Muto, CEO and founder of UBERDOC. "I'm extremely honored and delighted that UBERDOC won the Startup Showcase in Digital Health, as this is yet another indication that we are disrupting the healthcare status quo. As the first direct access healthcare platform, we will be the de facto choice for doctors to establish a direct connection with their patients."

The largest event of its kind, the InnovatorMD Global Summit brings physician innovators together to showcase their work, inspire others to learn, and ignite innovation in healthcare, as it desperately needs the innovation coming from physicians. The event echoes InnovatorMD's mission to globally advance the work of physician innovators and entrepreneurs delivering solutions that revolutionize patient care. The InnovatorMD Global Summit saw more than 500 attendees, 75 physician speakers, 24 startups, and six workshops over the course of the three-day event.

During the Startup Showcase, Craig Zevin, Chief Operating Officer, presented a 15-minute session on UBERDOC, showcasing how UBERDOC is dedicated to connecting best-in-class board-certified doctors and specialists to patients in-person and via telemedicine at a transparent price. Muto also presented during the three-day conference, moderating the keynote session in Care Innovation Delivery and overseeing the Women in Innovation workshop. In addition to the Startup Showcase, these highly-attended sessions led to increased visibility for Muto and UBERDOC as an innovative digital health platform.

With a vast network of more than 3,000 physicians, UBERDOC is dedicated to connecting best-in-class board-certified doctors to patients for the care they need, when they need, and at a transparent price.

To learn more about how UBERDOC's innovative platform is strengthening the doctor-patient relationship, visit: https://uber-docs.com/

UBERDOC is an innovative healthcare platform that connects patients with available board-certified doctors and specialists for in-person and telemedicine appointments at a transparent price. We provide direct access with no phone calls, no waiting, no insurance approvals or referrals needed and no surprise bills. UBERDOC is convenient and easy to use for both doctor and patient. See the right doctor, right away at https://uber-docs.com/.

