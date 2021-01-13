KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp.: KABN North America Engages Entoro Capital, LLC as Financial Advisors in the United States of America

Financial Service Agreement for US listings, registrations, and potential transactions

TORONTO, ON and HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE:KABN)(OTC PINK:TRWRF)(FRA:4T51) (the "Company", "KABN North America" or "KABN NA") (www.kabnsystemsna.com), a North American Fintech solutions company specializing in empowering individuals to manage, control and generate value from their biometrically-verified Self Sovereign Identity ("SSI") through its Liquid Avatar (www.liquidavatar.com) platform, announces today that it has retained Houston, Texas based Entoro Capital, LLC ("Entoro"), a technology-enabled global investment bank and broker-dealer, to provide a range of Financial Advisory Services in the United States of America.

KABN NA and Entoro will together be reviewing KABN NA's proposed upgraded OTC Markets listing, and in the future, potential, but not assured, U.S. based transactions including, but not limited to a potential Reg A+ offering, registrations, and listing opportunities. Entoro will also use its network to introduce KABN North America to potential business opportunities.

Entoro provides advice and services to a wide range of established and growth-oriented businesses around the world. Their experienced professionals offer deep sector expertise across a full range of services in investment banking, equities, and fixed income.

While KABN NA is not proposing any immediate offerings in the US, nor are any assured, Entoro is also a leader in the Regulation A+ capital raise marketplace through its FINRA-registered broker-dealer subsidiary, Entoro Securities, having developed strong retail investor distribution relationships to better leverage the registration exemption for its clients. As part of its service programs, in addition to any traditional offering process, Entoro will be using OfferBoard® to automate any future US-based transactions. OfferBoard® is Entoro's high-tech, investor portal that provides flexibility, convenience, transparency, and security for investors while increasing engagement and streamlining the entire process. OfferBoard® also allows accredited and qualified investors to review multiple project details and investment criteria with confidence after signing a non-disclosure agreement.

"We have known the world-class investment and management team at Entoro for a number of years and together, we have been looking for the right time and opportunity to work together" said David Lucatch, CEO KABN. "With the open-beta launch of Liquid Avatar just weeks away and having successfully completed our Canadian offerings, in part with Mackie Research this past December, we are excited to bring Entoro on board to help us create awareness, business opportunities, financial advisory services and in the future, potential capital initiatives in the U.S."

KABN North America's mission is to empower users to manage, control and financially benefit from their biometrically verified Self Sovereign Identity. KABN NA's Liquid Avatar (www.liquidavatar.com) platform allows users to create high quality digital icons of themselves, representing various facets of their personality that allows them to share what they want, when they want, and with whom they want, as easily as sharing an image. Liquid Avatar users will also be able to create digital wallets to manage and store a wide range of verifiable identity and access credentials, providing them with the tools and services to take their conventional identity online, and prove themselves as easily and effectively as they do in the "real world".

KABN KASH, in combination with its KABN Visa Card (currently available in Canada with expansion opportunities for the US in discussion, but not guaranteed), provides access to over 300 brand-named merchants that will reward users with cash back on their online purchases.

"KABN North America is led by a tenured team of industry experts and entrepreneurs with a proven track record of building business, raising capital, and creating stakeholder value, which makes them an ideal partner for Entoro," said Jim Row, Managing Partner of Entoro. "We believe in KABN's mission and philosophy to put online identity where it belongs, in the hands of the users, and view that same prospective user base as a potential army of investors and brand ambassadors for KABN's platform. KABN's products and services like Liquid Avatar are, in our opinion, best in class offerings. With the landscape for Self Sovereign Identity continuing to evolve, KABN has put in place meaningful programs that will allow consumers, businesses and investors from the US and potentially globally to participate in their growth opportunity."

About Entoro Capital, LLC- www.entoro.com

Entoro Capital, LLC is an investment bank and advisory group for traditional and digital securities. Entoro offers a range of comprehensive placement and capital raising solutions for businesses interested in reaching both retail investors and family offices for funding. Entoro uses its proprietary online private securities syndication platform OfferBoard® for investors of all stripes to analyze and review projects and opportunities. The team's strength is in bringing highly vetted projects to Investors globally, with maximum efficiency, end-to-end security, and seamless execution, delivering total confidence in each investment. Issuers and Investors are provided access, flexibility, and transparency throughout the investment process. Securities offered through Entoro Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of Entoro Capital, LLC.

To learn more about Entoro Capital, visit www.entoro.com, or email tcopelyn@entoro.com

About KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp - www.kabnnaholdco.com

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity. The KABN proprietary technology suite includes 4 key products:

Liquid Avatar is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons, in conjunction with KABN ID, allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN ID is an Always On, biometric and blockchain-based digital identity validation and verification platform allowing users to continuously and confidently prove themselves throughout the online community.

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "KABN" (CSE:KABN).

The Company also trades in the US under the symbol "TRWRF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51"

For more information, please visit www.kabnnaholdco.com or www.kabnsystemsna.com

For further information, please contact:

David Lucatch

Chief Executive Officer

647-725-7742 Ext. 701

ir@kabnsystemsna.com

US and Canadian Media Contact:

Nicole Rodrigues

NRPR Group

nicole@nrprgroup.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States.

All websites referred to are expressly not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

SOURCE: KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp.

