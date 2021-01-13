Jedox, a leading international provider of Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) software, announces a new investment led by Insight Partners, the premier global investor in scaling enterprise software companies

Jedox, the award-winning provider of Enterprise Performance Management solutions for Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) globally, announced today a $100+ million investment from global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners alongside existing investors Iris Capital, eCAPITAL, and Wecken Cie. This majority investment by Insight Partners comes as Jedox experiences accelerating global adoption of its market-leading cloud solution for financial leaders.

The new round will enable Jedox to significantly accelerate customer growth and its global footprint while enhancing its robust platform for cross-departmental integrated business planning, reporting, and analysis. Specifically, the funding will be used to scale the Jedox product innovation team, increase investment in customer success, and continue to support clients across all major geographies. In addition, 2021 marks the launch of Jedox's vertical-specific solutions, leveraging Jedox's vibrant partner ecosystem and strategic partnerships to expand its scope beyond the office of the CFO to become a truly cross-functional Extended Planning and Analytics (xP&A) platform touching every domain.

"In an ever faster moving world, disruption and uncertainty represent both challenges and opportunities in enterprise. Jedox's modern cloud-based tools for scenario planning, forecasting, and managing future value creation enable our customers to move even faster and outperform the competition," said Florian Winterstein, CEO of Jedox. "Insight Partners' investment will further enhance our unique EPM platform and momentum in the marketplace, as well as allow us to benefit from the expertise of a leading global investment partner."

Jedox provides the most advanced cloud-based tools for budgeting, planning, and analysis through a familiar Microsoft Excel-based interface. Jedox's enterprise-grade FP&A tools are purpose-built to accelerate time-to-value for finance leaders. From transitioning existing financial processes to the cloud to leveraging AI and advanced analytics for more accurate, agile planning, Jedox helps leading companies streamline planning processes across all stages of growth. Jedox has over 2,500 customers globally, including Amazon, McDonald's Schweiz, and ABB.

"Jedox offers a differentiated approach to financial planning through its flexibility, familiar Excel-based interface and focus on the customer," said Jeff Lieberman, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "We are excited to partner with Florian and the Jedox team to bring market-leading cloud planning tools to industry leaders in every vertical, across the globe. Our Onsite team, the industry's largest ScaleUp engine, will partner with Jedox to provide strategic scaling expertise." Rachel Geller, Managing Director at Insight Partners, and Henry Frankievich, Principal, will be joining the board of directors.

Jedox's leading EPM platform optimizes value creation and helps organizations to move faster than their competition. The Jedox public and private cloud-offerings enable finance professionals to effectively collaborate across all departments to simplify corporate planning through a powerful Microsoft Excel-based interface while leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced analytics. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

About Jedox

Jedox simplifies planning, analysis, and reporting with one unified and cloud-based software suite. Jedox empowers decision makers and business users across all departments and helps them work smarter, streamline business collaboration, and make insight-based decisions with confidence. Over 2,500 organizations in 140 countries use Jedox for real-time planning on the web, the cloud, and on any device. Jedox is an award-winning FP&A and Enterprise Performance Management solutions provider, available worldwide with offices in four continents and over 250 certified business partners.www.jedox.com

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

