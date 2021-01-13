The Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market is Expected to Gain Momentum during the Study Period 2017-30 With a CAGR of 30%, estimates DelveInsight

The Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) Market is set to grow substantially owing to the current treatment practices (mainly off-label treatments), launch of pipeline therapies, increase in funding, better awareness programmes and advent of novel biomarkers for better diagnosis.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's ' Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Report 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy, historical and forecasted C3G epidemiology, and current treatment practices. The report proffers a detailed coverage of the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs that are expected to shape the C3G market outlook in the next decade in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the highlights of the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market report:

The present Complement 3 Glomerulopathy market has no approved therapy . The treatment market is dominated by off-label prescription drugs such Immunosuppressant, Steroids, Renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system Inhibitors (RAAS), and other supportive therapies (also including Antibody regimens: Eculizumab and Rituximab).

. The treatment market is dominated by such Immunosuppressant, Steroids, Renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system Inhibitors (RAAS), and other supportive therapies (also including Antibody regimens: Eculizumab and Rituximab). The growth of the C3G market size is driven by a few potential emerging players, which are investigating their product candidates in the phase II clinical developmental stage, namely, Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Danicopan), Omeros Corporation (Narsoplimab), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Pegcetacoplan), and Novartis Pharmaceuticals (LNP023 (TBD)).

The current C3G market possesses no emerging therapies in their phase III developmental stage.

The expected launch of C3G pipeline therapies, Danicopan (Alexion Pharmaceuticals), Narsoplimab (Omeros Corporation), Pegcetacoplan (Apellis Pharmaceuticals) and LNP023 (Novartis Pharmaceuticals), shall accelerate the growth of the C3G market size in the coming years.

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) is a rare, chronic renal disease that hinders the normal filtering mechanism of the kidneys attributable to excess accumulation of C3G proteins. The total diagnosed C3G prevalence in the 7MM (the US, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, and France) and Japan) in 2020 is estimated to be approximately 8,456. Years of research have demonstrated that the condition can have two identifiable types, namely Dense Deposit Disease (DDD) and C3 Glomerulonephritis (C3GN). However, as per the C3G epidemiological analysis, C3GN is more prevalent than DDD. Furthermore, 6,032 cases of C3GN and 2,424 cases of DDD were reported to be found in the 7MM.

The Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G),

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G)

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G)

Complement 3 glomerulopathy Therapeutic Market

The present Complement 3 Glomerulopathy market is majorly dominated by off-label prescription drugs. The therapeutic market majorly consists of immunosuppressants, steroids, renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system inhibitors (RAAS), and other supportive therapies, including antibody regimens such as Eculizumab and Rituximab. Furthermore, C3G patients undergo reno-protective measures, including lifestyle advice, an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor or angiotensin-receptor blocker to control hypertension and proteinuria, and lipid-lowering treatment. These medications can improve the protective effect of immunosuppressive medication. Plasma therapy offered seemed to have a mixed response as it may be beneficial in C3G patients who have AKI but not in patients with C3 nephritic factors.

Current Therapies

Immunosuppressants

Steroids

Renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system Inhibitors (RAAS)

Other Supportive Therapies (also including Antibody regimens: Eculizumab and Rituximab)

The C3G therapy market has major unmet needs owing to a serious lack of C3G-specific medications. Almost half of the C3G patients undergo kidney transplantation. Even after kidney transplantation, in around 67-90% and clinically in 50-60% of patients, C3G relapsed. Although clinical trials are underway to find an efficient and potential curative option, the enrolment in the clinical studies owing to the rarity of the disease poses another hurdle.

The emerging C3G market possesses an intermediate pipeline with key pharma companies developing several therapies in different stages of development including Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Avacopan, Novartis, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, Visterra among others.

The present Complement 3 Glomerulopathy drug market has no approved therapy, therefore, the upcoming therapies in the market expected to get launched in the next decade shall fuel the market size growth and bring more opportunities for the key pharmaceutical companies investigating their molecules for C3G. Several organizations such as WeC3G, National Kidney Foundation (NKF), American Society of Nephrology (ASN), Kidney Disease: International Global Organization (KDIGO), Japanese Society of Nephrology (JSN), among others are working vigorously to make people better aware of the condition, its therapeutic options and diagnosis. Since, the clinical presentation of ICGN and PIGN is more or less similar to that of C3G, there are often chances of differential diagnosis leading to delay in right treatment option. Therefore, there is a requirement for better diagnostics modalities in the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market. However, the advent of novel biomarkers in the coming future is anticipated to overcome this challenge.

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Pipeline Therapies

Danicopan (Alexion Pharmaceuticals)

Narsoplimab (Omeros Corporation)

Pegcetacoplan (Apellis Pharmaceuticals)

ChemoCentryx (Avacopan)

LNP023 (Novartis Pharmaceuticals)

Scope of the Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Companies Covered : Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Avacopan, Novartis, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, Visterra among others.

: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Avacopan, Novartis, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, Visterra among others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Overview at a Glance 3 Executive Summary of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy 4 Disease Background and Overview: Complement 3 Glomerulopathy 5 Algorithm for diagnosis and management of C3G 6 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 Country Wise Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Epidemiology 8 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Treatment 9 KDIGO Guidelines for diagnosis and management of Glomerular Disease: MPGN and C3G 10 Recognized Establishments 11 C3G Market Unmet Needs 12 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Emerging Therapies 13 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 14 Attribute Analysis 15 C3G 7 Major Market Analysis 16 US Market Outlook 17 EU5 Market Outlook 18 Japan Market Outlook 19 KOL Views 20 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Case Reports 21 C3G Market Drivers 22 C3G Market Barriers 23 SWOT Analysis 24 Appendix 25 DelveInsight Capabilities 26 Disclaimer 27 About DelveInsight

