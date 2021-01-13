Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - Wanderport Corporation (OTC PINK: WDRP), a premier producer and distributor of food, beverages and consumer products with a focus on wellness and healthy lifestyle, today announces update of its business development and outlines near term growth plans.

The Company had recently undergone evaluation of its existing business and as a result made some changes to position itself as a key solution provider with an emphasis on wellness and healthy lifestyle.

Wanderport's main website will be redesigned and will initially consist of three divisions: coffee and tea, consumer products and healthcare. Additional divisions will be added in the future as acquisitions or mergers are made.

Coffee and Tea

The sales of Sapa coffees and teas remain strong. However, to better optimize sales, the Hemp and CBD product line will be reduced to a few best selling items. The final product line will also be repackaged and better optimized to sell online via Amazon and other venues.

The Company plans to introduce two new products, hemp matcha tea and a unique non-hemp coffee. The non-hemp coffee will have a crypto component. Details are being finalized and the product introduction will be announced before the end of this month.

In response to the increasing inquiries on CBD products, efforts to expand sales into retail channels are also being planned.

Consumer Products

Consumer products will continue to be offered through Wander Brands. The categories will be narrowed down to supplements, pain management and mental acuity products. Supplements will consist of natural or vitamins to boost immune system. Pain management products will aim at providing relief ranging from muscle soreness to arthritis to chronic pain. Mental acuity products will help with mental clarity, memory and healthy brain function.

Healthcare

The Company plans to form a new division that offer healthcare products and services. Initial focus will be in the areas of therapy, wellness, pain management and mental illness. The Company will leverage technology to offer solutions in telehealth and remote patient monitoring.

The Company will also work with various non-profit organizations to provide assistance in the area of cancer, Alzheimer and mental illness. Additional information regarding the healthcare initiative is forthcoming.

Online and Social Media Presence

For better communication and branding, the Company will also enhance its websites, online stores and social media presence. Redesigning of the existing sites are underway and will be updated in phases in the near future.

The Company plans to use social media more actively to provide incremental updates between major press releases.

Customer Reward Programs

The Company will enhance its customer reward program and various promotional offerings to reward loyal customers and supporters as well as to entice new customers to try its products.

The Company will also introduce a digital token as rewards for purchases. Tokens can eventually be redeemed as discount for purchases or for another token such as Bitcoin. Additional information regarding the Wanderport token and its use will be provided in the near future.

About Wanderport Corporation:

Wanderport Corporation is a premier producer and distributor of food, beverages and consumer products with a focus on wellness and healthy lifestyle. Its premium quality coffee blends are currently being sold in a growing number of boutique retail stores and small businesses in the Southern California territory. Its products are also sold online at www.sapacoffee.com , https://wanderbrands.com/and www.amazon.com.

For more information, please visit http://www.wanderportcorp.com.

Facebook: wanderportcorporation

Twitter: @wanderportcorp

Instagram: wanderportcorp

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71923