Redwood City, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - AltruBio Inc., www.altrubio.com, a clinical stage biotech company, today announced that it is participating in Biotech Showcase 2021, and providing an on-demand company presentation. 24x7 on-demand access allows attendees to view presentations at their convenience, avoiding conflicts with busy meeting schedules during the main event week.

Key Takeaways:

Dr. Judy Chou, President & CEO will be presenting AltruBio at Biotech Showcase Digital. The presentation will focus on AltruBio's novel PSGL-1 agonist antibody program which holds potential as a platform for T-cell mediated immunological diseases.

Dr. Chou will highlight the novel mechanism of action as well as clinical data across four different autoimmune and inflammatory diseases demonstrating proof of mechanism.

ABOUT BIOTECH SHOWCASE

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 13th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.



ABOUT ALTRUBIO INC.

AltruBio is a privately held biotechnology company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area that is focused on developing novel antibody therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company has leveraged its deep understanding of the role PSGL-1 plays as an immune checkpoint regulator protein to develop a platform for T-cell mediated immunological diseases. Its lead molecule, Neihulizumab (AbGn-168H), an immune checkpoint agonist antibody targeting PSGL-1/CD162, is developed for intravenous administration and has achieved proof of mechanism in four autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and is currently prioritized for further clinical development in sr-aGVHD. The company also has a number of next generation PSGL-1 antibodies at the preclinical stage. Its lead preclinical candidate, Leiolizumab (AbGn-268), has demonstrated higher potency than AbGn-168H and is advancing toward IND for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Contacts:

ALTRUBIO INC.

+1-650-832-1752; +886-2-2627-2707

info@altrubio.com

Source: AltruBio

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71933