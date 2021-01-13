Krista Mashore Announces Her Exclusive Training Coaching Program for Professionals

The Program will Advise Professionals How to Become the Go-To Authority in their Communities

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Krista Mashore, a highly successful Broker and CEO of two multi-million dollar companies, is pleased to announce her exclusive coaching program that teaches professionals how to become the go-to authority in their communities.

To learn more about this innovative and effective program and/or to register, please check out https://kristamashore.com/clientconversion.

As Mashore noted, she definitely has the experience and knowledge to help her students to be as successful as possible. As one of the top 1 percent of Realtors nationwide, she has sold over 2,200 homes and is now the Broker/Owner of Homes by Krista with exp Realty and CEO of Krista Mashore Coaching.

The best-selling author of four books is truly passionate about coaching and training not only fellow professionals in the Real Estate industry, but also local professionals in cities and towns across the United States.

Krista has gained a lot of followers and recognition thanks to her top rated podcast, F.I.R.E.D Up with Krista Mashore, exploring digital marketing strategies and tools to help ambitious entrepreneurs dominate their industry and become the community market leaders in their profession. Some of her prestigious guests include Russell Brunson, John Lee Dumas and Brendan Kane and many other celebrity talents.

The new exclusive coaching program includes a free 5-day challenge that Mashore said will reveal three key secrets.

"First, I will teach how to attract your local audience online by using video. Students will discover how to grow their influence and establish authority in their market with this one powerful engagement tool," Mashore said, adding that the second secret involves learning how to properly distribute videos online so that they actually get seen. "Video based is great, but if there aren't any eyes on the videos, then it won't help to create them at all. We show people how to distribute videos to get massive exposure and connect with leads online."

"The third secret shows how to convert more clients from social media marketing and discovering how consistency will not only grow followers but also revenue."

For example, while many people are already on Facebook, they may not be using it in a way that will make a positive impact on their business. Mashore's program will teach how to use these powerful websites as effectively as possible so that clients-not just friends and family-can learn about their companies.

Mashore said she is excited to teach even more professionals how to be the go-to authority in their communities. She is also proud of the many positive reviews, both written and in video form, that happy students have posted to her website.

"Krista Mashore Coaching has completely changed my business. I've learned so much about marketing and have increased our referral sales by 70 percent in the last 12 months," one student wrote in a review.

"Not only is her content amazing and up to date - the things you learn you can implement over and over and will completely add value to your business but also your clients."

About Krista Mashore:

Krista Mashore has an exclusive coaching program that teaches professionals how to become the go-to authority in their communities. She has spoken on the Inman stage and has been featured in Yahoo Finance, Wall Street Journal, Authority Magazine among other publications and has been a guest at numerous podcasts including Conscious Millionaire. Click here to take her 5-day challenge to attract, connect and convert more clients: https://kristamashore.com/clientconversion

