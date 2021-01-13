CANACOL ENERGY

As we look across the E&P investment universe, few companies potentially offer greater asymmetric risk/reward upside compared with Canacol. The company is playing into a tightening Colombian gas market, which should continue to support favourable pricing and longer-term growth plans. However, even with existing pipeline infrastructure and a conservative outlook on exploration and appraisal success, our 2P + risked exploration base case valuation of C$5.87/share represents 59% upside to the current share price, while the downside is protected through existing take-or-pay contracts that suggest a low case based on 2021 take-or-pay contracted capacity (153mmscfd) of C$3.50/share. Under our current assumptions, which include Canacol's dividend equivalent to a 5.7% yield, we anticipate planned capex and cash dividends to be covered by the company's existing cash and cash generation.

