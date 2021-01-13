Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has received an opening purchase agreement from Civitas PSG, one of the largest security companies in Romania for (2) RAD devices.

"We have successfully generated a high level of interest and we are excited to physically demonstrate these devices to a number of clients," said Rene Pasculescu, CEO at Civitas Group. "The response and enthusiasm has been tremendous, and we expect this should be the first of many orders."

"Supporting Civitas in and around Romania is the perfect entry for RAD into the EU," said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD. "I'm very pleased to be starting our European expansion with such a strong partner."

The companies disclosed that a RAD SCOT and ROSA unit would be the initial solutions deployed by Civitas. SCOT, short for Security Control Observation Tower, performs a wide variety of autonomous security, surveillance and concierge functions, providing a 360° field of view from its (4) cameras mounted nearly 7' from the ground, along with a 22" interactive, web-enabled, touch-screen. RAD's ROSA, Responsive Observation Security Agent, is commonly installed on a light pole or against a wall, providing autonomous responses activated by its (2) cameras and 180° field of view. It is anticipated that both units will be delivered to Civitas within the next 60-90 days.

