Centric Software Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Customers Boost Operational Efficiencies with Its Versatile PLM Solutions

Centric Software's flexible platform accelerates the development and commercialization of consumer goods and enables scaling to satisfy evolving demand

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global product lifecycle management (PLM) software market for fashion, retail, and consumer goods market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Centric Software with the Global Customer Value Leadership Award. Leveraging innovations such as PLM mobile apps, three-dimensional (3D) design connectors for PLM, and its flagship Centric 8 PLM platform, the company delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality, and collection management functionality for fast-moving consumer industries.

"As companies continue to function in an uncertain environment, Centric's customer service excellence, industry expertise, and flexibility assures customers of superior time-to-market, efficiency, and profitability," said Maksym Beznosiuk, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Centric PLM enables customers to boost product margins, accelerate the product development process by employing 3D, improve team and supplier collaboration, run virtual inspections, and work remotely. Its Quick Start PLM packages and 100% remote deployments have empowered companies to operate with fully-supported PLM solutions within weeks of mandated lockdowns and with no on-site involvement."

Centric creates unique value for differently sized companies types. For instance, the Centric SMB offering provides innovative PLM technology and key industry learnings for emerging brands and allows them to implement core PLM functions at affordable rates. For large companies, Centric PLM offers streamlined deployment, a high degree of configurability, ease of integration with other enterprise solutions, and ultra-fast processing times. The Centric solution starts as a core functionality; each customer can customize the out-of-the-box software, using numerous configuration points, to make the processes suit their needs.

The company also provides optional modules, mobile apps, and digital boards for more complex business needs. This flexibility and breadth of specification are vital features that help customers achieve rapid return on investment and scalability. Moreover, by bringing unparalleled efficiency to product development and sourcing, Centric PLM facilitates the automation of several processes. Its sophisticated merchandise planning that aligns with financial targets enables businesses to optimize assortments and product plans with greater visibility and forecasting ability.

"Furthermore, Centric's groundbreaking 3D integration capabilities replace physical sampling, thereby expediting time to market and shrinking customers' carbon footprint. It transforms internal buying processes by creating virtual showrooms that enrich the overall buyer experience," noted Beznosiuk. "Overall, at the heart of Centric's success is its customer focus and agility, which enable clients to embrace a digital workflow and a remote work model in a highly altered marketplace."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

