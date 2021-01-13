Light Reading Inc.: Light Reading and SCTE-ISBE Team Up Again for 2021 Livelearning Webinar Series

NEW YORK, NY and EXTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Light Reading, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), and SCTE's global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today that they have extended their partnership to bring enhanced learning and development opportunities to SCTE•ISBE members.

Under the extended agreement, Light Reading and SCTE•ISBE will continue to collaborate in producing and delivering SCTE•ISBE LiveLearning WebinarsTM for Professionals, a series of live, interactive, web-based seminars offered on the third Thursday of each month. The series, hosted by Light Reading Cable/Video Practice Leader Alan Breznick, features contributions from top cable technology executives, including MSO, technology partner, and association thought leaders.

The 2021 webinar series will debut on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 11:00 a.m. ET with a special session featuring SCTE•ISBE president and CEO Mark Dzuban and CableLabs president and CEO Phil McKinney. The two industry leaders will discuss the recent merger of their respective organizations, their plans for the future, and the new cable technology landscape in a conversation moderated by Light Reading Senior Editor Jeff Baumgartner.

Subsequent webinars will focus on:

Making the most of DOCSIS 3.1® advanced technology features (Feb. 18)

Leveraging the latest distributed access architecture (DAA) solutions (March 18)

Taking advantage of new wireless technologies such as 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E (April 15)

Installing more fiber lines in the cable hybrid fiber-coax (HFC) plant (May 20)

Integrating next-gen passive optical network (PON) technologies into cable networks (June 17)

Developing 10G prowess over a mix of HFC, fiber, and wireless networks (July 15)

Adopting and pursuing cloud-based software network approaches (Aug. 19)

Preparing the cable plant for the new DOCSIS® 4.0 specifications (Sept. 16)

Lowering cable network latency levels to boost the subscriber experience (Oct. 21)

Monitoring, testing, and maintaining next-gen cable networks (Nov. 18)

Virtualizing the cable access network and adopting edge computing (Dec. 16)

More information and registration is available here.

"Our growing community of Corporate Alliance Partners and our individual members rely heavily on SCTE•ISBE LiveLearning Webinars that build and maintain a smarter, more effective workforce and increase ROI without the cost and productivity impact of travel to training locations," said Zenita Henderson, vice president of marketing and business development, SCTE•ISBE."By continuing our relationship with Light Reading, we aim to ensure that our members enjoy access to top-level industry experts through these monthly webinars."

"At Light Reading, we continue to seek ways to help cable and telecom professionals increase their knowledge, hone their skills and advance their careers," said Todd Marquez, vice president of sales, Light Reading. "We look forward to continuing to work closely with SCTE•ISBE to develop and deliver high-level training on the most critical topics for the industry's future."

Sponsorships for the 2021 webinar series are available now. Interested companies should contact sales at sales@lightreading.com

About Light Reading

Light Reading is an independent B2B digital media platform providing daily news analysis and insight for the global communications networking and services industry. Our broad readership and solid reputation make us the leading resource for telecom, mobile, and cable network operators, cloud services players, and all the companies that develop and supply them with technology, applications, and professional services. Light Reading has more than 500,000 qualified registered users, our websites attract over 1.3 million monthly page views, and our newsletters are sent out to 220,000 opt-in subscribers. Our brand is also active across all social media channels, with over 100,000 members and followers. The Light Reading Group incorporates two dedicated research divisions, Heavy Reading and Tractica; more than 15 successful annual industry events, including the Big 5G Event; several targeted online communities, including Connecting Africa and Broadband World News, that dig even deeper into key areas of the global communications industry; and its sister industry news site Telecoms.com.

About SCTE•ISBE

SCTE•ISBE is envisioning the future of connectivity today. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE·ISBE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunication industry for more than five decades. As a not for profit, member organization, SCTE•ISBE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE·ISBE is the force behind the annual SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications, and technology tradeshow in the Americas. SCTE•ISBE is a subsidiary of CableLabs®. More at www.scte.org.

SOURCE: Light Reading, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624049/Light-Reading-and-SCTE-ISBE-Team-Up-Again-for-2021-Livelearning-Webinar-Series