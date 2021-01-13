Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.: OMNICANNA Announces Brand and Name Change to Thermic Sciences International (TSi) in Light of its Back-to-Back Groundbreaking Acquisitions of Thermic Coating Systems Ltd., and Cannabis Science Inc. (CSi) in Transition it

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN:A1W61J)(ISIN:US29271J1097)(OTC PINK:ENDO), announces brand and name change to Thermic Sciences International (TSi) in light of its back-to-back groundbreaking acquisitions of Thermic Coating Systems Ltd., and Cannabis Science Inc. (CSi) in Transition it Extends the (CSi First Rights) to February 14, 2021 (former CBIS Cannabis Science WKN: A0RM6Z / ISIN: US1376481016).

"Thermic Sciences International" is an exceptional name to Brand the integration and consolidation of the strengths of each Company involved and compounded by each Company operating unit. Each unit working closely together as one utilizing the strengths of each other to grow revenues much faster.

Thermic Sciences International Targeted Revenue Growth Units:

1. Thermic Coating Systems Ltd.

a.Thermic Heating Paint Construction Applications (Current European market)

b.Thermic Heating Paint Portable Units (First Goal; USA targeted distribution)

c.Thermic Heating Fog Free Mirror Glass (USA & International release)

d.Thermic Portable Self-Generating Electrical Power Units (USA & International release)

e.Thermic Solid-State Ceramic Renewable Battery Units (USA & International release)

f.Thermic Agriculture (USA & International Agriculture Applications)

g. Concrete Thermic Mix for any type of concrete 96% Compressive strength increase,

56% Heat capacity increase and 150% Water permeability reduction,

Initially released in Europe with manufacturing, engineering, and architecture being conducted at three different facilities simultaneously in the Netherlands, France, and at its headquarters in the UK. Successful key limited sales and distributors, the Thermic Heating paint product is ready for USA & International expansions. The Company is aggressively pursuing like-minded partnerships, manufacturers, and sales distributors in the USA & North America to attain these goals much faster in each of the industry sectors.

2. Cannabis Science Inc.

a.Drug Development (Targeted FDA Clinical studies)

b.Drug Development (Targeted State by State releases)

c.Drug Development (Targeted Over-the-Counter releases)

d.CSi-EDP (Targeted International Economic Development Programs)

e.EDU/University Partnerships Specialists

f.International Job/Entrepreneurial Success Programs

g.iCannabinoid Brand Social Media (Connect, Learn, Share)

Cannabis Science has gone through immense transformations and successful drug development programs along with its successful CSi-EDP economic development programs since its inception back in 2008, as confirmed by its Harvard GHC Summit Award winning work in 2018. Since the acquisition by OMNICANNA, Cannabis Science shareholders have been enjoying a first rights opportunity that due to the sheer numbers, the Company has now extended to February 14, 2021.

3. Omnicanna Health Solutions Inc.

a.The Hempery Brand (all Industrial Hemp Therapeutic Products)

b.Hemp Tasty (all Industrial Hemp Food and Drink Products)

c.Hemp Street Wear (all hemp and hemp mix clothing lines)

d.www.ihemp.omnicanna.com (real-time negotiating & inventory tracking)

e.Industrial Hemp Industry Tracking and Consolidation Specialists

Thus far the Company the name will change to Thermic Sciences International and the Company stock trading symbol will remain the same (ENDO).

As quoted in the previous acquisition news release, dated December 17, 2020:

"Omnicanna will undergo a share structure change, management changes, and name change to re-brand itself as the conglomerate that it has become. Somewhat similar to the Cannabis Science structure before it went private, all Cannabis Science shareholders will receive what Cannabis Science had been planning all along. All brokerage firms will receive formal instructions on how to complete the share exchange for their client shareholders during the first quarter of 2021. All private shares held in the shareholder name will be confirmed through the transfer agent handling the transaction to ensure speedy and accurate delivery of your Omnicanna shares. The complete transaction details and changes will all be announced in the first quarter of 2021."

The transaction paperwork is underway now with the following steps being completed:

*** Cannabis Science shareholder first rights shareholder offerings will now close on February 14, 2021 contact Mr. Dabney immediately to ensure your position if requested.

raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

All shareholders notices will be sent out in the first quarter of 2021. All shareholder certificates will be confirmed through the transfer agent. All proposed share changes will be reclassified under the following structure changes:

i. Preferred Shares (Voting Shares)

ii. Common Shares (Current Trading Shares)

iii. Common Class A (Cannabis Science New Shares)

Again, and clearly moving forward, from the December 17, 2020 news release:

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, Chairman of the Board and majority shareholder of Cannabis Science and OMNICANNA, confirms, "This is it! All of our planning, our visions for the Future will include all of our shareholders just as we planned in the first place. We have been offered other situations; however, this is certainly the best fit for all our shareholders to prosper! No matter what and no matter how long it takes, we will get the job done! The remaining Team and Board members get ready! This is it!

We are ready! Our strengths are back and possibly even stronger by integrating all our assets into one powerful group through Omnicanna and the CSi-EDP, just like Berkshire Hathaway and Amazon are doing with their multi-national multi-industry ownership of so many different types of companies. It seems like a great lead to follow and seems like the perfect scenario for us, right now.

We will change the name of Omnicanna to brand ourselves accordingly. Of course, we will include all of our drug development programs, all our University Educational systems, and our Harvard Award Winning, CSi-EDP Entrepreneurial Economic Development programs for all to benefit immediately!

Leading the cannabinoid drug development pathway of course is the Cannabis Science CSi-EDP and our powerful Harvard Award winning track record for bridging the divides between patient medication access targeting many different critical ailments. We are enhancing critical patient access in the drug development industry at affordable price points. We are using God given plant-based resources to fight these critical ailments and provide palliative care for enhanced quality of life while educating and creating thousands of jobs worldwide. The Cannabis Science CSi-EDP "Bringing it ALL Together", concludes, President & CEO, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, Harvard GHC Summit, Industry Leader Award Winner, 2018.

About Thermic Coating Systems

Revolutionary heating with the advanced technology, infrared thermic paint systems USA and CDN expansions through manufacturing and job opportunities pushes the CSi-EDP to continue to flourish! Creating jobs, educating the public on new heating advanced technologies and the implementation of such advanced technology worldwide. Not only a revolutionary key to the environment and heating industry, the profound affects in the agriculture industry, home heating and appliance applications are overwhelming. The business & medical applications are immense and with some infrastructure integration for large- and small-scale construction you are changing the environment to the favor of many. The individual unit applications target so many different industry applications; only your lack imagination will stop the flow of viable applications.

Please visit:

https://thermicpaint.com/

https://thermicpaint.com/shop

Paint any wall, ceiling or floor into an infrared heating panel! Large seized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future'! Thermic Paint highest infrared heat radiation lowest energy consumption!

Thermic coating systems begins with revolutionizing the painting and heating industries with the latest advanced technology, with some infrared thermic paint systems using only 24 volts. Such incomparable costs savings is revolutionizing the consumer cost basis for heating, with extraordinary savings. Thermic paint provides infrared heating on low voltage, now you can paint any wall, ceiling or floor into infrared heating panels or use the portable units, for pennies on the dollar!

In all infrared heating panel reviews, the major advantage over here is that you simply paint your wall into an infrared heating panel! Thermic Paint is Revolutionary technology the absolute TOP within all infrared heating panels. Our forecast: In less than 12 years there will be no more convection heaters. Thermic Paint has the highest infrared heat production and the lowest energy consumption costs.

Maintenance-free & future-oriented

With Thermic paint, you not only heat CO 2 -free, but above all absolutely maintenance-free. The heating output remains unrestricted and unimpaired even after years. The components of this heating system consist of the heating paint (adhesive and aluminum tapes, fleece, specialized thermic poles/electrodes paint), a control device, a digital thermostat, a floor sensor (for floor heating systems) as well as a cable set and transformers.

Inexpensive heating with electricity

The Thermic paint 24-volt low voltage technology is absolutely harmless and allows a risk-free, immediate placement of the heating coating on the wall, on ceilings and under floor coverings. At the same time, Thermic paint works absolutely noiselessly and without energy losses. The system is subsequently compatible with other energy sources. With green electricity or photovoltaics, you get a heating solution that already meets the needs of tomorrow today.

Heating with infrared technology

Thermic paint scores with future-oriented energy efficiency, as the energy introduced into the heating coating is converted directly into heat - without line losses and without CO 2 emissions. In addition, the heating coating is located directly on the wall or under the floor or ceiling covering, which enables very dynamic heating behavior with a very fast response time. This saves time and money.

Lowest Energy Consumption

Actually, Thermic paint holds a world record: It's the Infrared heating system with the lowest consumption needed to heat with a constant temperature. Large sized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future' More than 50% of the required heat load can be saved with an efficient layout and intelligent control of the infrared heating system

About Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. is currently developing new natural hemp-based products based on innovative formulations to utilize the unique and potent benefits of the hemp plant. Medicinal properties of hemp have been known and applied for thousands of years. With the aid of scientific research, Omnicanna Health Solutions is translating such knowledge into development of effective hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions as well as cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and food brands throughout the world. The Company's health and wellness, nutritional, and cosmetics lines will address personal needs and will evolve with the introduction of new formulations and products, advancing the Company within the expanding multibillion-dollar global market.

About Cannabis Science Inc.

Cannabis Science is the first pioneer for publicly traded cannabinoid companies on the USA stock markets and is a certain leader in the research and development of cannabinoid-based medicines and associated delivery technologies. Cannabis Science and its research collaborators have completed and are currently conducting pre-clinical research on cannabinoid-based medicines with plans to transition to clinical trials on a number of products in 2021. Targeted indications include Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Chronic Prostatitis, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Oro-bucco-lingual Dyskinesias, Oxidative Stress, Psychosis, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Cannabis Science is negotiating additional licensing the Company's U.S. patent number 9,763,991 for the Compositions of Cannabinol (CBN) for Treatment of Various Neurobehavioral Disorders, including Sleep Disorders. Cannabis Science announced its drug-development pipeline and the transition into clinical trials as well as other major company initiatives. Cannabis Science has presented at Harvard GHC Summit for four years in a row and its President & CEO Mr. Raymond C. Dabney was Awarded the prestigious Harvard GHC Summit Industry Leader Award in 2018 for the groundbreaking work he has accomplished with the Cannabis Science CSi-EDP themed "Bringing it All Together" and presented its Successes for years at Harvard for the World to use.

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs and products. The Company does not undertake any duty, nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

