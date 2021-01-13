Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - Akadeum Life Sciences, today announced that it is participating in Biotech Showcase. Akadeum has achieved a series of recent scientific advancements and commercial successes through strategic collaborations and aggressive applications discovery. Addressing the needs of the ongoing pandemic, newly developed capabilities include nucleic acid extraction from pooled patient samples to improve sensitivity and throughput of existing molecular diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2.

ABOUT BIOTECH SHOWCASE

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 13th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.



ABOUT AKADEUM LIFE SCIENCES

Akadeum is a private early-stage life sciences company based in Ann Arbor, MI. Founded in 2014, Akadeum was established with the goal of advancing human health. Akadeum creates advanced isolation products and fundamentally changes the way that isolating chemical and biological targets is approached. Akadeum's goal is to enable entirely new assays and workflows by delivering a microbubble platform technology that can isolate any sample, any volume, anywhere.

