Quantzig, one of the world's leading analytics solutions provider, announces the addition of new services to its advanced portfolio of patient journey analytics solutions. Quantzig's real world evidence analytics capabilities cover various aspects of the patient journey, including- Patient Journey Mapping, Diagnostic Data Analytics, and solutions designed to enhance Patient Outreach programs.

Quantzig's patient journey analytics solutions aim to reduce the burden of normalizing, integrating, and analyzing data by drawing actionable insights that solve some of the unmet needs in healthcare. Contact an analytics expert for immediate, actionable solution insights.

With constant fluctuations in market dynamics, healthcare organizations are experiencing significant challenges. Most of these challenges revolve around managing patient engagement, enhancing patient experiences, and driving outcomes while reducing costs. At the same time, healthcare service providers face many challenges due to the influx of patient data, budget constraints, and limited resources. Due to these factors streamlining workflows, increasing efficiencies, and enhancing the quality of care have become extremely important to maintain positive patient experiences. Our comprehensive expertise and advanced real-world evidence analytics solutions support businesses across the healthcare continuum, including pharma and life sciences, medical device manufacturers, healthcare payers and providers, and other R&D organizations within healthcare.

Our scalable solutions are powered by sophisticated machine learning and natural language processing techniques that reduce the time associated with translating unstructured, fragmented, and disparate data sets into insights. Learn more

How Can Quantzig's Patient Journey Analytics Solutions Help You?

Analyzing patient journeys in today's highly regulated business world is challenging. Quantzig offers holistic patient journey analytics solutions that act as a dominant force to drive patient outcomes and satisfaction rates.Take a look at the complete portfolio of patient journey analytics solutions here: https://bit.ly/2LFkvDQ

A unique mix of ML and NLP capabilities and technology expertise is what sets us apart, making us the most preferred patient journey analytics service provider globally. Our solutions also help businesses to drive impactful outcomes by-

Leveraging data mining and pattern recognition to enable best-fit recommendations to drive outcomes

Analyzing diagnostic data sets in real-time to gain in-depth insights into the treatment pathways

Implementing interactive dashboards and visually impactful reports that make it easier to track and monitor patient experience

Correlating demographics, patient information, and needs to improve patient outreach and value delivered

Drawing on our expertise in the field of real world evidence analytics, we focus on integrating the best practices to drive continuous process improvements in healthcare. Schedule a FREE demo to get started.

Why Partner with Quantzig?

With a huge clientele, which ranges from CEOs to BU heads to stakeholders of Fortune 500 companies, we have played an active part in improving business outcomes globally. Our expertise and domain knowledge also reflect the number of projects we've worked on and the results that have prompted businesses to engage with us on an ongoing basis, making us the most preferred analytics partner for leading businesses.

With more than 16 years of experience and a dedicated team of 550+ analysts and data science professionals, we have a proven track record of helping healthcare organizations across North America, Europe, EMEA, and APAC leverage analytics to drive better outcomes. Request a FREE proposal to gain detailed insights into our engagement policies.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is the world's foremost full-service advanced analytics and business intelligence solution provider, turning clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 16 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients spanning across industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, and more. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

