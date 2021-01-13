The "Chilled Food in Europe (23 Countries): COVID-19 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has gathered hard food and drink market data for over 30 years. The publisher has developed a pioneering new approach to assessing food and drink markets in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, as follows.

Market Forecasts and the COVID-19 Pandemic

The 2020, 2021 and 2022 market forecasts include estimates for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has been achieved by applying factors to account for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on:

Retail Markets

Foodservice Markets

Individual Countries

Underlying natural market growth

A built-in return to normal over several years.

For Each and Every Product Covered in Each Country

Retail, Foodservice and Total Historical and Forecast Demand by volume and by value for 2014, 2018 and 2019 as well as forecasts for 2020, 2021 and 2022

Historical Trend % growth by volume and value for 2014 2019

Forecast Growth % growth by volume and value for 2020 2022

Supply structure in each product and in each country in 2019: producer shares, own label share, branded share, unbranded share and artisanal share (own made for own sale, e.g. independent bakers).

Major brands listed by country, product, holding or independent companies and subsidiaries.

Company Profiles All holding companies identified are listed alphabetically with their key subsidiaries by country, detailing the product markets in which the latest market shares have been identified. The overall share in the market covered is provided. The estimated percent contribution of each product to final (retail foodservice) sales is also provided.

Key Topics Covered:

Product coverage and definition

Fresh Pasta Fresh pasta: including filled, including frozen/chilled, excluding with sweet filling.

Chilled Vegetables Washed and prepared uncooked vegetables and wet salads, "4e gamme", excluding cooked vegetables ("5e gamme") which are included under "Delicatessen products"

Liquid Milk Liquid milk for human consumption: include full-fat, semi-skimmed, skimmed, raw milk, pasteurised, UHT, sterilised. Excludes: buttermilk (sour milk), chocolate milk, other flavoured milk.

Cream Cream, including UHT, (converted to 33% butterfat equivalent in all cases), excluding cream substitutes.

Yoghurt Yoghurt, plain, fruit and flavoured, including drinking yoghurt, in all packaging types. In Central Eastern Europe including kefir. In USA and UK excluding "smoothies".

Fresh Cheese Fresh cheese, plain or flavoured, e.g. Philadelphia, Quark and Boursin type, cottage cheese, mozzarella, ricotta, excluding petits suisses type which are under Chilled desserts.

Natural Cheese Hard (Cheddar, Edam, Gruyere), soft (Brie, Camembert) and blue types (Roquefort, Stilton). Generally chilled shelf life of up to 60 days. In CEE, includes melted cheese with shelf life of 60-80 days and most spreads, excepting Philadelphia.

Chilled Dairy Desserts Chilled desserts (mousse, trifle, fools/flavoured cream, flans, cheesecake, creme caramel, plain and flavoured petits suisses) [NL: Includes "Vla" "Pap"].

All Butter All butter and low-fat dairy spreads. Volumes expressed at 83% butterfat.

Butter Standard butter (83% fat only), salted and unsalted, pasteurised or not.

Dairy Spreads Other dairy spreads, low fat butter (41-65% butterfat), excluding dairy/non dairy blends and "bregott", volumes expressed in product weight.

All Margarine All margarine and low-fat non-dairy spreads and blends. Volumes expressed at 83% fat equivalent.

Margarine Margarine (standard): standard margarine (over 82% fat), hard or soft. Non-dairy spreads with 60-80% fat content will be included if marketed as margarines.

Non-Dairy Spreads Other non dairy spreads, low fat margarines and minarines (25-60% fat), including "bregott" and dairy/non dairy blends, volumes expressed in product weight. Japan: includes fat spreads.

Cured Meat Charcuterie: cured meat, fresh and cured sausages, salami, Wurstwaren, saucissons, salchichon. Central Eastern Europe includes savoury salami/sausage made of cured meat with added vegetables and gelatine (Hungary: aszpikos). USA: inc. meat snacks, lunch

Bacon Ham Bacon and ham, cooked, salted or cured, inc. joints and rashers, Schinken u. Speck, salaisons, fiambres.

Delicatessen Products Delicatessen products, cooked meats, meat pies, sausage rolls, pasties, inc. pates, "produits traiteur", cooked prepared salads containing potatoes. vegetables, meat and/or fish. In CEE, meat products consumed at ambient temperature. North America: dips

Dried Smoked Salted Fish Dried, salted, and smoked fish, and surimi products

Chilled Ready Meals Chilled ready meals (recipe dishes type), including refrigerated pizzas, vegetable, meat and/or fish-based meals (including cook-chill/ "sous vide" for retail and catering).

Sandwiches Industrially produced cold-eating sandwiches and filled baguettes sold in retail, catering, forecourts, vending machines, excluding hamburgers, filled tortillas. Also excludes sandwich bars sales.

Country coverage: Austria, Belgium/Lux, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States

